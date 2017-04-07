Prep roundup: SLO High girls swimming stays undefeated with win over Mission Prep

The San Luis High School girls swimming team moved to 6-0 on the season with a convincing 240-26 win over Mission Prep on a rainy Friday.
SLO High senior Tyra Popovich won both the 100 freestyle (58.28) and the 200 freestyle (2:12.50). Junior Gabby Wood won the 50 freestyle (27.14) and the 500 freestyle (5:47.98), and sophomore Sophie Boettcher won the 100 butterfly (1:12.47).
SLO High’s next meet, against undefeated Arroyo Grande on Thursday at Sinsheimer Pool, will be it’s biggest of the season.
San Luis Obispo 227, Mission Prep 46 (Boys)
A busy and successful day for brothers Mark and John Erbstoesser highlighted the Tigers’ home victory at Sinsheimer Pool.
Mark Erbstoesser won the 50 (24.14) and 100 (53.08) freestyle races, swam on the winning 400 free and medley relays.
John Erbstoesser also swam on the 400 relay, in addition to the 200 free relay, the second-place medley team and won 100 fly (1:00.24).
Galen Penvenne also continued his successful season, winning the 200 individual medley with a CIF-qualifying time of 2:01.67, his fastest in that event this year, and missing CIF consideration by four one hundredths of a second in the 100 breast (1:03.54). He also swam anchor in the 200 free relay and on the medley relay.
The Tigers improve to 4-1 in the PAC 8 and play host to Arroyo Grande on Thursday in a matchup of two one-loss teams likely to decide the league’s second-place spot.
Nipomo 153, Templeton 17 (Boys)
Nipomo’s Blake Hudson won the 200 freestyle (2:00.72) and the 50 freestyle to lead the Titans to a win over Templeton. Blake Simpson added wins in the 200 IM (2:08.80) and the 100 freestyle (52.62), and Peyton Kiunke won the 100 butterfly (57.50) for Nipomo. Nipomo’s Jordan Kramer (153.15) won the boys diving event.
Nipomo remains undefeated in Los Padres League competition (4-0) and will face Santa Maria on Wednesday.
Templeton 97, Nipomo 79 (Girls)
Nipomo, Melirose Araujo: 50 freestyle, 27.65
Nipomo, Sasaha Lvova: Diving, 139.25
Nipomo, Emily Edds: 500 freestyle, 5:21.56, and 100 backstroke, 1:07.08
BOYS TENNIS
San Marcos 13, SLO High 3
Zach Hilty took two sets (0-6, 6-3, 6-2) and each of the three doubles teams took one out of three sets in a loss to San Marcos.
