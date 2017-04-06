Prep roundup: Paso Robles baseball pulls out walk-off, 9-inning win over Atascadero

The Paso Robles High School baseball team outlasted Atascadero 2-1 in nine innings Thursday, winning in walk-off style thanks to a fielding error to complete a three-game sweep this week of the Greyhounds.
In the bottom of the ninth, with runners on first and second and no outs, Nolan Binkele laid down a sacrifice bunt. The throw wasn’t fielded cleanly, and Dylan Lewis came in to score after reaching on an error earlier in the inning.
Bearcats starter Aiden Kearns went three scoreless innings before Binkele threw six innings in relief, striking out seven and giving up one earned run. Binkele struck out the final six hitters.
Paso Robles (11-3, 8-1 PAC 8) will face St. Joseph at home on Tuesday.
BOYS TENNIS
Arroyo Grande 16, Mission Prep 2
The Eagles swept all nine doubles matches, led by the team of Gabe Roelff and Dylan Black, who won 6-2, 6-0, 6-0. The tandem of Caden Marquiz and Isiah Sczbecki won 6-1, 6-0, 6-0, and Caleb Bristol and Derek Kim teamed up to win 6-0, 6-0, 6-0.
Arroyo Grande’s Sam Ashbrook won the two sets he played, 6-4, 6-0. The Eagles improve to 14-1 and 9-0 in the PAC 8.
Mission Prep’s Luke Llaurado won two out of three sets, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.
San Luis Obispo 18, Paso Robles 0
San Luis Obispo’s Zach Hilty won 6-0, 6-2, 6-2, and Sam Johnson won 6-1, 6-0, 6-0. The team of Sidney Alwen and Kannan Freyaldenhoven also swept 6-1, 6-0, 6-0.
The Tigers are 9-4 and 9-1 in the PAC 8.
Templeton 13, Lompoc 5
The doubles team of Brandon Gilliss and Jackson Hays swept 6-3, 6-1, 6-1. Singles players Colby Grey and Chaz Darrow remain undefeated in the LPL this season, according to coach Mary Housinger.
Santa Ynez 13, Nipomo 5
Nipomo’s Massi Chiarello won all three of his singles matches, and Nathan Severance won a matche. Andrew Foley and Ernie Atilano also tacked on a set win for the Titans (7-6, 5-5 Los Padres League).
BOYS GOLF
San Luis Obispo 412, Righetti 419
Righetti’s Ethan Ashbrook shot a 1-under 71 at the San Luis Obispo Country Club, but the Tigers pulled out the victory. Casey Leebrick carded a 73 and Coleman Godfrey had a 74 to lead the way for San Luis Obispo. Ethan McKeague had an 87, and both Jeffery Perry and Josh Compton added 89s.
The Tigers (9-3, 7-3 PAC 8) will face Pioneer Valley on the road Tuesday.
Paso Robles 388, Pioneer Valley 572
Paso Robles’ Bailey Flickinger shot a 1-under to medal at the Paso Robles Golf Club. Logan Elliott shot a 74, and Logan Burns carded an 83 for the Bearcats (7-2 PAC 8).
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Arroyo Grande 3, Mission Prep 0
The undefeated Eagles swept 25-9, 25-6, 25-12, led by Sasha Bylsma’s 30 assists. Matt Wingerden had seven kills and three blocks, Vu Hoang Lee had six digs and three aces and Jared Loayza recorded five kills.
Arroyo Grande (11-0, 8-0 PAC 8) will play St. Joseph on Tuesday.
Santa Ynez 3, Templeton 1
Templeton fell 25-22, 13-25, 25-20, 25-22 to Los Padres League-leading Santa Ynez. Trevor Holmes had 35 assists, and Chase Erwin had 17 kills. Kurtis Wicka came off the bench and contributed four blocks.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Arroyo Grande 212, Pioneer Valley 40 (boys)
Nathan Solis won the 200 free in a CIF-consideration time of 1:49.40 to help the Eagles to victory. The Arroyo Grande boys are now 5-1 and 4-1 in the PAC 8.
Comments