Prep roundup: Paso Robles boys tennis cruises past Mission Prep

The Paso Robles boys tennis team’s doubles teams swept all nine sets to lead the Bearcats to a 16-2 dual-meet victory Thursday over Mission Prep.
Ryan Stronks and CJ Wilson (6-2, 6-1, 6-0), Manato Maeda and George Dominguez (7-6, 6-0, 7-6) and Chase Dietrich and Christian Anaya (6-2, 6-0, 6-2) lead the Bearcats (13-4 overall, 4-3 PAC 8). No. 2 singles player Bryan Pesenti also won all three of his sets, 6-1, 6-2, 6-0.
Mission Prep’s Luke Llaurado claimed the only two sets for Mission Prep, 6-0 and 6-3.
Aroryo Grande 17, Atascadero 1
First-place Arroyo Grande cruised to a win against Atascadero led by a sweep by each of the Eagles doubles teams.
Reserve Arroyo Grande player Derek Kim got some playing time and won 6-1, while the doubles team of Caleb Bristol and Isaiah Sczbecki won 6-3. Atascadero’s Nathan Hontz was the lone Greyhound to win a set, 6-3.
Arroyo Grande (11-1, 7-0 PAC 8) goes on the road to play Righetti on Tuesday.
San Luis Obispo 16, St. Joseph 2
All three of the Tigers’ doubles teams swept, and No. 1 singles player Zach Hilty won 6-0, 6-1, 6-3 in a PAC 8 victory.
Templeton 14, Orcutt Academy 4
Templeton’s Colby Gray and Chaz Darrow were both perfect on the day, 6-0, 6-0, 6-0, to lead the Eagles.
Nipomo 10, Lompoc 8
Massi Chiarello and Ernie Atilano won all three of their sets to lead the Titans in a Los Padres Leauge match.
The doubles teams of Andrew Foley and Max Munoz and Tristan Ahedo and Carlos Diaz chipped in for Nipomo with victories in two sets apiece.
BOYS GOLF
Mission Prep 460, Pioneer Valley 536
Mission Prep’s top girls golfer Sydney Haughian led the boys team to a win over Pioneer Valley.
Haughian shot a 13-over par 84 at the par-71 course at Dairy Creek Country Club. Mission Prep’s Kelson Dostal added a 16-over 87 for the Royals.
Mission Prep plays first place Arroyo Grande at Dairy Creek on Tuesday.
San Luis Obispo 448, Atascadero 473
Coleman Godfrey shot an 85 and Casey Leebrick an 87 to lead the Tigers to a PAC 8 dual-meet victory at the San Luis Obispo Country Club.
Atascadero’s Austin McMillin took medalist honors with an 83.
Arroyo Grande 430, Righetti 469
Owen Avrit shot a 76 and brother Jack Avrit an 82 to lead the Eagles at Rancho Maria Golf Course in Santa Maria. Keyan Patel chipped in an 85 for Arroyo Grande.
Righetti’s Keith Moles took him medalist honors with a 75.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Templeton 3, Cabrillo 0
Trevor Holmes led the Eagles to a 25-21, 25-8, 25-20 Los Padres League victory on the strength of 23 assists, three aces and two kills.
Zach Kruse chipped in seven kills, six digs and two aces for Templeton (7-9 overall, 4-2 LPL), which plays host to Orcutt Academy on Tuesday.
SWIMMING
Girls: SLO High 234.5 vs Pioneer Valley 74.5
Boys: SLO High 244, Pioneer Valley 49
The SLO High girls swimming team had three multiple-event winners in a win over Pioneer Valley. Adelynn Peterson won the 200 freestyle (2:06:71) and 100 backstroke 1:04:59, Sabrina Johnson won the 200 IM (2:28:03) and 100 Fly (1:11:83), and Tyra Popovic took home the 50 free (26.34) and 100 freestyle (58.18). The team is now 6-0 on the season and will take on Mission Prep on Thursday.
Comments