Prep roundup: Injury-plagued SLO High baseball team loses big to red-hot Righetti

San Luis Obispo High School sophomore Brooks Lee lit up the scoreboard Wednesday against Righetti, but not with his bat. Lee was outside of the fence — working as the scoreboard operator.
Lee, who led the Tigers baseball team with a .438 batting average last year as a freshman, is out for what could be the rest of the season with a back injury. He is just one of a handful starters who have missed playing time early in the season for the Tigers. SLO High had just 11 available players Wednesday.
Lee could only watch as first-place powerhouse Righetti hit the ball all over the park in a 14-2 win. Righetti racked up 16 hits led by a 3-for-4, one-RBI performance by Arizona commit Matt Sauer and a 3-for-5 outing from Zach Rudd. Following a 10-run top of the fourth inning for the Warriors, Righetti junior Jaden LyBurtus hit a solo home run over the left-field fence to make it 12-2 in the top of the fifth inning.
With much of the Tigers’ fire power out of action and Righetti left-handed pitcher Mitchell Bagby throwing well (11 strikeouts), the defending PAC 8 champions couldn’t make a comeback.
“It’s not just missing guys from your lineup offensively, but defensively you got guys that are playing where they aren’t supposed to be playing or have never played before,” SLO High coach Brian Wong said.
The Tigers made six errors on defense.
Lee, a switch-hitter who committed to Cal Poly after his freshman season, was to be the Tigers’ starting shortstop and closer. Hard-throwing sophomore pitcher and Arizona State commit Cooper Benson has played just two out of eight games this season and is “week-to-week.”
Senior Matthew Navarro, who would have started in left field, has a back injury, according to Wong. The good news for SLO High is, Renn Duncan — a transfer from Mission Prep who had to sit out 30 days — is expected to be in the lineup for the first time this season next week for its series against Arroyo Grande.
“Just trying to stay above water,” Wong said. “We just have to get through this week and next week, and it’s going to be a battle to make a playoff spot in that top four.”
Righetti (9-1, 5-0 PAC 8) will host SLO High (2-6, 1-4 PAC 8) in the final game of the three-game series Friday.
Misson Prep 8, Arroyo Grande 5
Mission Prep scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to complete a comeback win on the road against Arroyo Grande. It was Mission Prep’s first PAC 8 win of the season and came one day after Arroyo Grande beat the Royals 18-0.
The Royals led 4-3 heading into the fifth inning, but Arroyo Grande scored in the fifth and sixth innings to grab a 5-4 lead heading into the seventh.
Mission Prep senior Antonio Aiello was 2-for-3 with an RBI from the plate, and freshman Emilio Corona was 1 for 3 with three RBI.
Sophomore Kai Janowicz gave up two earned runs in six innings to get the win on the mound, and teammate Dylan Beavers struck out two Eagles batters in the final inning for the save.
Paso Robles 17 Pioneer Valley 2
Brad Tews got the win for the Bearcats, and Lucas Climer pitched two shutout innings.
A whole host of Bearcats got into the action at the plate. Paso Robles senior Mark Armstrong hit a two-run home run, and Dylan Lewis, Wyatt Gidcumb , Nolan Binkele, Will Stroud, Hunter Barnhart and Oscar Rendon had multiple hits.
The next game for Paso Robles (7-3, 4-1 PAC 8) will be Friday at Pioneer Valley.
BOYS GOLF
Arroyo Grande 419, Pioneer Valley NA
Jack Avrit shot a 3-over 74 to take medalist honors and lead the Eagles to a PAC 8 victory at Black Lake Golf Course.
Keyan Patel added a 78 for Arroyo Grande, while Pioneer Valley didn’t field enough golfers to record a score.
The Eagles (7-0 PAC 8) next play Righetti at Rancho Maria Golf Course on Thursday.
TRACK AND FIELD
Boys: Arroyo Grande 71, SLO High 68
Girls: SLO High 71, Arroyo Grande 64
SLO High and Arroyo Grande traded wins at a track and field event held at SLO High on Wednesday. Here are a few of the winners:
Boys
SLO High: Caius Cowgill, 100m, 11.3
SLO High: Dylan Archer, 200m, 22.5
SLO High: Nate Higgins, 400m, 52.9
SLO High: Callum Bolger, 1600m, 4:37
SLO High: James Krill, 300m hurdles, 44.4
SLO High: William Stoll, triple jump, 39’10”
Girls
SLO High: Sophie Maino, triple jump (31’ 9”) and high jump (4’8”)
SLO High: Shaina Morris, long jump, 14’ 11”
SLO High: Lily Svetich, 400m, 62.2
SLO High: Eliza Lewis, 1600m, 6:02
SLO High: Samantha Simard, 3200m, 12:04
