Area’s top prep basketball players to play in Kiwanis all-star game

Many of the top high school basketball players from San Luis Obispo County and northern Santa Barbara County will be in action Saturday at the 27th Annual Kiwanis Central Coast All-Star Basketball Spectacular at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria.
The event will feature a girls and boys All-Star game along with boys and girls 3-point shooting contests and a boys dunk contest.
The North Boys All-Star team will feature Mission Prep’s County Player of the Year Carter Gran and many First-Team All-County selections, including SLO High’s Seth Moore, Atascadero’s Elijah Cooks and Arroyo Grande’s Patrick Angle, among others. The South Boys All-Stars will be led by St. Joseph’s PAC 8 Player of the Year JoJo Walker and other top seniors from Righetti, Santa Maria and Cabrillo high schools.
The North Girls All-Stars are headlined by Arroyo Grande’s County Player of the Year Brynn Thoming and First-Team All-County selection Kylie Mendez from Nipomo.
The girls game will start at 5 p.m. with the boys game following at around 7 p.m.
Tickets at the door are $8 ($4 for students and children), and all proceeds will go to a special fund that covers expenses for Good Samaritan homeless shelter children to participate in sports programs. Any remaining funds go toward scholarships for local high school seniors.
