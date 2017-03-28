Prep roundup: Arroyo Grande boys tennis stays undefeated in PAC 8 with win over SLO High

The Arroyo Grande boys tennis team kept its chances for a back-to-back undefeated PAC 8 season alive Tuesday with a convincing 13-5 win over San Luis Obispo.
Arroyo Grande freshman Sam Ashbrook had the upset of the day in the second round of play with a 6-0 win over one of SLO High’s top singles players, Zach Hilty. Ashbrook won 6-0, 6-2 in his other games.
Arroyo Grande’s No. 1 doubles team of Austin Bricker and Tyler Tencati pulled out a comeback win over Cole Westwood and Alex Hasley (7-5) in the first round. Bricker and Tencati went on to win the next two rounds 6-0, 6-0.
“That was a big turning point in the match for them as well as the team,” Arroyo Grande head coach Lori Hollister said.
The win gave Arroyo Grande a 4-2 lead heading into round two, where the team was able to find its footing on the newly built courts at SLO High.
“SLO is always going to be tough, especially on their courts,” Hollister said.
Arroyo Grande (10-1, 6-0 PAC 8) will next host Atascadero on Thursday, and SLO High will play St. Joseph.
BASEBALL
Paso Robles 14, Pioneer Valley 0
Ryan Harvel tossed six shutout innings to lead the Bearcats in a rout.
Mark Armstrong, Dylan Lews, Will Stroud, Oscar Rendon, Wyatt Gidcumb, Jeff Giroux and Hunter Barnhart all had multiple-hit games for Paso Robles (6-3 overall, 3-1 PAC 8), which plays Pioneer Valley again Wednesday.
Righetti 6, San Luis Obispo 1
Righetti senior pitcher Matt Sauer give up five hits and struck out nine batters in a win over SLO High.
The teams will play again Wednesday at SLO High.
St. Joseph 3, Atascadero 2
St. Joseph scored two runs in bottom of the sixth inning to pull out the home win against Atascadero. It was the first PAC 8 loss for the Greyhounds (6-3, 3-1 PAC 8) this season.
Game 2 of the three-game series will be played Wednesday at Atascadero.
SOFTBALL
Righetti 5, SLO High 1
Righetti senior Delanie Wisz hit one of three home runs for the Warriors on the way to a win against SLO High.
Wisz’s home run in the top of the fifth inning put Righetti up 2-1 after SLO High’s Lorin Tapp hit a solo home run to even the score at 1-1 in the bottom of the fourth.
SLO High’s freshman pitcher Malia Xiao Gin gave up nine hits and struck out seven in the loss and went 1 for 3 with a double at the plate.
Nipomo 10, Morro Bay 9
The Titans won a wild Los Padres League game at home against the Pirates, giving up nine runs in the top of the sixth to lose a 7-0 lead only to score three themselves in the bottom of the inning to pull out the victory.
Catcher Jenne Abatti delivered the deciding blow for Nipomo, a bases-loaded three-run double to cap a 3-for-4, seven-RBI performance.
Nipomo pitcher Hope Goodall also only allowed three earned runs and helped her own cause, going 4 for 4 with three runs scored at the plate.
Nipomo improves to 2-1 in league play (4-5 overall) with the win and plays at Lompoc on Friday.
Paso Robles 23, Pioneer Valley 3
Paso Robles scored eight runs in the first inning and 10 in the fifth and final inning in a win over Pioneer Valley.
The win puts the Bearcats (6-5, 3-0 PAC 8) in a tie for first place in league with Arroyo Grande. The two teams will play each other in Arroyo Grande on Friday.
Arroyo Grande 18, St. Joseph 4
Arroyo Grande (9-1, 3-0 PAC 8) used an 11-run second inning to cruise to a win over St. Joseph.
BOYS TENNIS
Paso Robles 15, Righetti 3
Varsity newcomer Christian Anaya won two sets (6-0, 6-1) filling in for Paso Robles’ No. 1 player, Evan Proulx, who came out with an injury after a set, to lead the Bearcats.
Overall, Paso Robles’ singles players went 6-3 on the day.
Bearcats doubles also swept all nine sets: Ryan Stronks and Reese Eddy (6-2, 6-0, 6-0), Manato Maeda and George Dominquez (6-0, 6-2, 6-0), Chase Dietrich and Christian Fay (6-0, 6-4) and Dietrich and Eddie Valdez (6-3).
Paso Robles improves to 12-4 overall, 3-3 PAC 8).
Morro Bay 9, Orcutt Academy 9 (Morro Bay won tiebreaker 78-66)
The Pirates three singles players all swept in a close Los Padres League dual meet.
Simon Janzen (6-1, 6-0, 6-0), Gianni Bocardo (6-1, 6-0, 6-1) and Ethan Siems (7-6 (2), 6-3, 6-0) all took three matches to push Morro Bay’s league record to 2-5 (4-6 overall).
The Pirates are back in action at Santa Ynez on Thursday.
Nipomo 11, Santa Maria 7
The doubles teams of Andres Bernal and Jesse Cabagunan, Ernie Atilano and Carlos Diaz and Andrew Foley and Max Munoz all won two sets to lead the Titans.
Massi Chiarello also won two matches, and Jesus Hinojosa and Nathan Severance won a match apiece for Nipomo (6-4 overall, 4-3 Los Padres League).
Templeton 11, Cabrillo 7
Eagles singles players Colby Grey (6-0, 6-0, ret.), Chaz Darrow (6-0, 6-0) and Porter Barr (6-0, 6-2, 6-3) all swept in a Los Padres League dual match victory.
