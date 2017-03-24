Prep roundup: Arroyo Grande baseball’s comeback attempt falls short against Righetti

A three-run third inning to propelled Righetti baseball to a 4-3 win and a series sweep against Arroyo Grande on Friday at Arroyo Grande High School.
The Ealges looked good to start the game. Arroyo Grande grabbed a 1-0 lead on a pair of Righetti errors, and pitcher Jack Shusterich struck out three batters in the first two innings.
But Righetti quickly found its groove, and Shusterich didn’t strike out any batters after the second inning. The Warriors reeled off three-straight hits and a sacrifice fly to take a 3-1 lead in the top of the third inning. On the mound, Righetti pitcher Alex Castellanos gave up just one hit through five innings to keep the lead.
Righetti's Alex Castellanos strikes out AG batter to end third. Righetti still up 3-1 heading to T4. pic.twitter.com/umeHd0d84W— Travis Gibson (@TravisDgibson) March 24, 2017
Arroyo Grande senior Cameron Hirahara started a rally in the bottom of the sixth inning with a single, one of the Eagles’ six hits, that was followed by a double by Shusterich to drive him in to make it 4-2. Junior Michael McLean singled to drive in Shusterich. But after a Righetti pitching change, Hunter Bendele forced a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning and the Eagles rally.
Righetti turns a huge double play to end the inning. Heading to T7. Warriors up 4-3. pic.twitter.com/YAacblIU18— Travis Gibson (@TravisDgibson) March 24, 2017
In the bottom of the seventh inning, Arroyo Grande had the tying run on third base before a bobbled grounder led to a tag out by Righetti that ended the game. The Righetti win capped a three-game series sweep to open PAC 8 play after the Warriors won 9-2 and 1-0 on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
Final | Righetti 4, @AGHSEagles 3— Travis Gibson (@TravisDgibson) March 25, 2017
— Travis Gibson (@TravisDgibson) March 25, 2017
Arroyo Grande (3-4, 0-3 PAC 8) begins a three-game series at Mission Prep on Tuesday.
Morro Bay 4, Templeton 2
Morro Bay senior pitcher Tyler Chiven threw a gem against Templeton, striking out 11 batters and giving up four hits in a complete-game victory.
Morro Bay junior J.J. May went 1 for 3 from the plate and knocked in what proved to be the two winning runs in the second inning when the Pirates took a 3-1 lead.
Morro Bay (3-7 overall, 3-4 Los Padres) will play Templeton again on Monday in a make-up game to complete the series.
BOYS TENNIS
Cate 10, San Luis Obispo 8
Zach Hilty won two out of three sets, 5-7, 6-0, 6-0, in a non-conference match for the Tigers. The doubles team of Cole Westwood and Alex Hasley also won two out of three, 2-6, 6-1, 6-2.
The Tigers (5-3) will resume PAC 8 play against Arroyo Grande on Tuesday.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Arroyo Grande 202, St. Joseph 44 (boys)
Jared Martin won two events for the Eagles, the 200 free in 1 minute, 53.28 seconds and the 100 back in 59.78. Kevin Virnig also won two events — the 100 free in 52.78 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:02.85.
Nipomo 142, Morro Bay 41 (boys); Morro Bay 93, Nipomo 77 (girls)
Nipomo’s Jacob Dillinger won the 200 free in a CIF-automatic qualifying time of 2:00.26 and Austin Aguirre won the 200 individual medley in a CIF-auto 2:09.52 and the 100 breaststroke in a CIF-consideration 1:04.77. Peton Kiunke won the 100 free in 49.29 and Wyatt Marselek won the 500 free in 4:49.65, both CIF-auto times. Nolan Santala won the 100 back in a CIF-consideration 57.89.
On the girl’s side, Nipomo was led by Aidan Lewis, who won the 200 free in a CIF-auto 2:05.86 and the 500 free in 5:35.43, also a CIF-auto time. Emily Edds had CIF-consideration times in the 100 fly (1:04.32) and the 100 back (1:06.90) and Megan Abbott and Sasha Nzoza had event wins in the 100 free (1:03.43) and the 50 free (28.24), respectively.
The Nipomo boys improve to 2-0 on the year, while the girls drop to 0-2. The Titans face St. Joseph next Friday.
SOFTBALL
Arroyo Grande 13, Mission Prep 0
Sam Oliver went 3 for 4 and both Kacie Berger and Logan Nunes were 2 for 4 to lead the Eagles’ offense. Gabby Louie went 2 for 3.
Arroyo Grande (8-1, 2-0 PAC 8) will play St. Joseph on Tuesday.
Cabrillo 11, Nipomo 4
The Titans fell in an Los Padres League matchup. Hope Goodall doubled in the third and scored after Ahlijah Realin singled. The Titans scored three in the seventh inning on an RBI single by Kiesa Romero and a two-RBI single by Micayla Mendez.
Nipomo (3-5, 1-1 LPL) will play San Luis Obispo on Saturday.
