Prep roundup: Arroyo Grande boys golf shows added depth in win over SLO High

Arroyo Grande High School senior Jack Avrit and sophomore brother Owen Avrit are used to carrying the load.
Last season, the brothers combined to lead Arroyo Grande to an undefeated PAC 8 title as both became the first players from the school to advance to the CIF-Southern Section Individual Golf Championships.
This year they have some help.
“This is the best, most consistent scores we have put up as a team, for sure, since I have been here,” said Jack Avrit, who is committed to Santa Clara. “I really like our chances to move on in CIF for the first time.”
Arroyo Grande freshman Keyan Patel backed up that claim Thursday, shooting a 7-over 79 in a win over San Luis Obispo at San Luis Obispo Country Club, 414-438.
Owen Avrit was the medalist with a 5-over 77 despite a four putt on the final hole. Jack Avrit, who said he has been dealing with a back injury, shot 8-over 80 on a windy and cold day.
And Arroyo Grande is only going to get better.
Ray Navis, an All-County talent as a sophomore last season for Nipomo and highly-ranked junior golfer, transferred to Arroyo Grande and is expected to join the Eagles next month.
“He’s a very good player,” Jack Avrit said of Navis. “He should strengthen the team. As long as he fits in with the team chemistry, it should be good.”
San Luis Obispo junior Casey Leebrick carded the low round for the Tigers with a 14-over 86.
SOFTBALL
Nipomo 7, Orcutt 1
Nipomo senior pitcher Hope Goodall had 12 strikeouts to lead the Titans to a win over Orcutt Academy to open Los Padres League play.
Goodall gave up just four hits in the complete-game win.
Sophomore Ahlijah Realin led the way from the plate with a 2-for-3, 2-RBI performance. Senior Kamaile Neel added a solo home run in the game and freshman Taylor Kaiser scored twice.
Nipomo (3-4, 1-0 Los Padres) will be at home on Friday against Cabrillo.
Paso Robles 11, San Luis Obispo 1
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Arroyo Grande 3, Pioneer Valley 0
The Eagles stayed perfect in the PAC 8 with a 25-8, 25-6, 25-11 win behind Austin Dickens’ seven kills and 10 serving aces.
Noah Nailor chipped in six kills, and VuHoang Le added dix digs. Andy VanBogelen had three kills and four blocks.
Arroyo Grande (8-0 overall, 5-0 PAC 8) is back in action next Friday against San Luis Obispo.
Templeton 3, Santa Maria 0
Trevor Holmes had 25 assists, three kills and four aces to lead Templeton to a 25-16, 25-20, 25-23 Los Padres League victory.
Justin Peterson chipped in seven kills and seven digs as Templeton improved to 2-2 in league play (6-10 overall).
BOYS TENNIS
Arroyo Grande 17, Pioneer Valley 1
The Eagles’ three doubles teams swept all nine of their sets and Greg Haydon won 6-4, 6-1, 6-0 in singles in a PAC 8 dual-meet win.
Arroyo Grande improves its perfect PAC 8 record to 5-0 (9-1 overall).
Paso Robles 15, Atascadero 3
The doubles teams of Ryan Stronks and Jason Belton and Manato Maeda and George Dominquez swept to lead the Bearcats.
Stronks and Belton won 6-1, 6-0, 6-0, and Maeda and Dominguez won 6-1, 6-2, 6-0. Singles players Brysan Pesenti (6-3, 6-0, 6-0) and Evan Proulx (6-2, 6-0, 6-0) also swept.
Nathan Hontz won a set in singles for Atascadero, along with its No. 1 and No. 3 doubles teams.
Paso Robles improves to 2-3 in the PAC 8 (11-4 overall).
Lompoc 9, Morro Bay 9 (Lompoc won tiebreaker)
A tight Los Padres League dual meet came down to two tiebreakers, with Lompoc finally winning 11-7 after the two teams fought to a 73-73 score in the first tiebreak.
For Morro Bay, their three singles players swept their sets. Simon Janzen won 6-1, 6-0, 6-0. Gianni Bocardo won 6-1, 6-0, 6-0. And Ethan Siems won 7-5, 6-4, 7-5.
Morro Bay (3-5 overall, 1-4 LPL) next plays Monday at Nipomo.
Templeton 12, Nipomo 6
Colby Grey swept his singles matches, 6-0, 6-0, 6-0, to lead the Eagles to a Los Padres League dual-meet victory.
Templeton’s doubles team of Max Starkman and Patrick Koski also won all three of their sets, 6-1, 6-4, 6-1.
BOYS SWIMMING
Righetti 168, San Luis Obispo 147
The Tigers lost their first PAC 8 dual of the season in a closely contested meet.
Galen Penvenne (50 free, 100 back) and Mark Erbstoesser (200, 100 free) were multiple-even winners for San Luis Obispo. The Tigers won all the events except two.
Erbstoesser’s brother, John, turned in his first CIF qualifying effort of the season with a second-place finish in the 100 fly. Tigers freshman Orlando Birdson won the diving competition.
Both the medley and 400 free relay teams won for San Luis Obispo, which fell to 2-1 in league meets, while Righetti improved to 3-0.
