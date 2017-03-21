Prep roundup: Arroyo Grande boys volleyball off to undefeated start — again

Arroyo Grande senior Sasha Bylsma has seen a lot of PAC 8 wins since he joined the varsity boys volleyball team as a freshman. In fact, Tuesday night’s win over Paso Robles marked the 37th-straight victory for Arroyo Grande since Bylsma joined.
The Eagles have not lost a league game since May of 2011 — 53 wins in a row.
Bylsma’s 32-assist performance in the dominating 25-9, 25-10, 25-13 win over Paso Robles showed they don’t plan on ending the streak anytime soon.
“I have been able to learn from the greats that went through here,” Bylsma said. “I tried to pick up stuff from them when I was a freshman, sophomore, junior and now I am trying to set that example for the younger guys.”
So far it’s working.
“Shasha as a leader is just so smooth,” Arroyo Grande head coach Laurel Allen said. “From the time he comes into practice until the game, he is all in.”
Allen’s two most experienced players are the first two to touch the ball on serves. Senior co-captain and libero Brett MacDonald dishes to co-captain Bylsma, and he finds one of the big Eagles hitters on the outside.
“Brett makes my job so easy,” Bylsma said.
Arroyo Grande junior Jackson Tourdot, Arroyo Grande’s most dangerous hitter, looks to be back to 100 percent after dealing with an abdominal injury the last two weeks. He led the way with 10 kills in the win over Paso Robles. Mix in junior outside hitter Jared Loayza (6 kills) and the 6-foot-8 middle blocker Andy Vanbogelen (5 kills, 3 blocks), and the Eagles are once again favorites to capture a sixth straight PAC 8 title.
Standing in the Eagles way is San Luis Obispo — the last team to beat Arroyo Grande with a five-set win in 2011. Arroyo Grande (10-2, 4-0 PAC 8) will travel to SLO High (14-2-1, 3-0 PAC 8) next Friday following a game against Pioneer Valley on Friday night.
“It has been on my calender since the beginning of my season,” Bylsma said of the SLO matchup. “It’s a new SLO team, so they can definitely give us a run for our money. We just need to play how we have been playing. It should be a lot of fun.”
San Luis Obispo 3, Pioneer Valley 0 (25-9, 25-14, 25-10)
Boys Tennis
Templeton 13, Santa Maria 2 (Cut short due to rain)
The Templeton doubles team of Chris Murray and Dillon Amadio won two sets — 6-2, 6-2.
The Eagles next match is Thursday at Nipomo.
Boys Golf
Paso Robles High defeated Atascadero 408-494 in a home match at The Paso Robles Golf Club.
Paso Robles’s Logan Elliott was the medalist with a 4-over par 75 while Bailey Flickinger and Zach Smith followed rounds of 6-over 77 and 8-over 79 to help lead the Bearcats to victory and a season best team score.
The Bearcats have started the season off 3-1 in the PAC 8.
