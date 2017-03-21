High School Sports

The Tribune 2016-17 All-County Girls Soccer Team

Tribune Player of the Year

Grace Park, SLO High, senior

First Team

Olivia Ortiz, SLO High, sophomore

Allie Palangi, Arroyo Grande, sophomore

Kiana Subia, Atascadero, freshman

Jackie Lopez, Nipomo, junior

Cate Boller, Arroyo Grande, senior

Emma Kuchinski, Mission Prep, junior

Emma Hotaling, Morro Bay, senior

Rylie Johnson, SLO High, senior

Maddie Johnson, SLO High, senior

Alexis Serna, Paso Robles, junior

Gabby Flores, Mission Prep, senior

Honorable Mention

Amber Nunes, SLO High, sophomore

Serena Ramirez, Atascadero, junior

Molly Swann, Mission Prep, senior

Theanna Longfellow, Arroyo Grande, senior

Alex Romero, SLO High, junior

Diana DeLeon, Nipomo, junior

Miriam Robles, Templeton, senior

Vivanna Silva, Nipomo, senior

Marina Garcia, Atascadero, senior

Madison Mitchell, Paso Robles, senior

Gracie Weidler, Arroyo Grande, sophomore

Editor’s Note: The selections for the All-County teams were made by The Tribune sports staff based on season-long in-person and video observations, conversations with coaches and statistical analysis.

