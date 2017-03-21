The Tribune 2016-17 All-County Girls Soccer Team

Tribune Player of the Year
First Team
Olivia Ortiz, SLO High, sophomore
Allie Palangi, Arroyo Grande, sophomore
Kiana Subia, Atascadero, freshman
Jackie Lopez, Nipomo, junior
Cate Boller, Arroyo Grande, senior
Emma Kuchinski, Mission Prep, junior
Emma Hotaling, Morro Bay, senior
Rylie Johnson, SLO High, senior
Maddie Johnson, SLO High, senior
Alexis Serna, Paso Robles, junior
Gabby Flores, Mission Prep, senior
Honorable Mention
Amber Nunes, SLO High, sophomore
Serena Ramirez, Atascadero, junior
Molly Swann, Mission Prep, senior
Theanna Longfellow, Arroyo Grande, senior
Alex Romero, SLO High, junior
Diana DeLeon, Nipomo, junior
Miriam Robles, Templeton, senior
Vivanna Silva, Nipomo, senior
Marina Garcia, Atascadero, senior
Madison Mitchell, Paso Robles, senior
Gracie Weidler, Arroyo Grande, sophomore
Editor’s Note: The selections for the All-County teams were made by The Tribune sports staff based on season-long in-person and video observations, conversations with coaches and statistical analysis.
