Mission Prep’s Carter Gran, Nipomo’s Sidney Aguilera make All CIF-SS Teams

The CIF-Southern Section announced its postseason awards Monday for girls and boys basketball.
Mission Prep senior Carter Gran was named to the Division 2AA All CIF-Southern Section Team along with PAC 8 rival JoJo Walker of St. Joseph. Gran averaged 16 points and six rebounds per game for the PAC 8 champion Royals.
Coast Union saw a pair of players named to the Division 5A All CIF-Southern Section Team — Jez Lawson and Auggie Johnson. The seniors, who both averaged about 12 points per game, led the Broncos to a Coast Valley League title and a trip to the Division 5A semifinals, the deepest run of any Coast Union team since 1999.
On the girls side, Nipomo senior Sidney Aguilera was the only SLO County player to be named to an All Division Team. Aguilera earned her spot on the Division 4AA All CIF-Southern Section Team by leading the Titans in scoring with a 10.3 points per game. Nipomo made its first trip to the CIF-Southern Section quarterfinals this season.
