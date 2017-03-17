Prep roundup: SLO boys swimming and diving sweep all but three events vs. Paso Robles

The San Luis Obispo boys swimming and diving team earned three CIF-consideration times and swept all but three events in a 208-90 dual meet victory Friday over Paso Robles. Mark Erbstoesser led off the 400 free relay with a 49.75 second lap, which was a CIF-consideration time. The relay team won in 3:21.68. Galen Penvenne had CIF-consideration times in the 200 individual medley (2:04.00) and the 100 butterfly (54.63).
Josh Dewhurst won two events for the Bearcats, the 500 free and the 200 free relay. Grant Schieffele, Zach Tucker and Gavin Hughes joined Dewhurst on the 200. The same four were second in the 400 free relay in a CIF-consderation 3:28.12. Cori Southward won the diving portion with a score of 165.75.
Paso Robles’ Mackenize Raymond won the girls 200 free (2:01.74) and the 500 free (5:24.10) — each CIF-consideration times. Freshman Audrey Hughes also won two events — the 50 free (25.73) and the 100 free (56.30) — each good for CIF-consderation.
Also earning CIF-consideration times was the second-place 200 medley team of Cecelia Ramirez, Miranda Pasky, Sarah Clark and Hughes (1:58.00), and the second-place 200 free relay team of Tatiana Smeltzer, Gabby Clayton, Clark and Raymond (1:47.82). The second-place 400 free relay team of of Clayton, Ramirez, Raymond and Hughes also earned CIF-consideration with a time of 3:54.87.
Templeton 49, Morro Bay 48 (boys), Templeton 91, Morro Bay 79 (girls); Templeton 92, Santa Maria 41 (boys), Templeton 133, Santa Maria 37 (girls); Lompoc 119, Templeton 39 (boys), Templeton 102, Lompoc 67 (girls)
Templeton’s Amanda Wilson had CIF-automatic times in the 100 butterfly (59.5) and won all three 100 free events, including one in a CIF-automatic 54.2 seconds. Jessica Shapero won all three 100 backstroke events and had a CIF consideration time in the back (1:09.3) and the 50 free (26.6).
The 200 medley relay of Jessica Shapero, Peyton Teneyck, Gwen Hazell and Amanda Wilson had a CIF-conderation time of 2:04.9, winning all three events. The same four swimmers went on to win all three 400 free events, including one in a CIF-consideration 4:03.7.
PREP BASEBALL
Coast Union 15, Avenal 0 (five innings)
Auggie Johnson pitched five shutout innings and struck out seven for the Broncos (3-2). Coast Union scored eight runs in the first inning.
Thor Ronemus went 2 for 4 with a triple and an RBI and Johnson was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Jack Mackinnon also doubled, and Emany Placenia scored three runs.
PREP TENNIS
Arroyo Grande 11, Dos Pueblos 7
The team of Patrick Angle and Parker Turner swept 7-5 6-3 6-1, and No. 1 singles player Greg Haydon won tiebreaker in second round 7-6, 7-0 to put team up 7-5 in the second round of a nonleague match against a Division I opponent.
Arroyo Grande (7-1) will play Paso Robles on Monday.
Comments