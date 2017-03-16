Prep roundup: Mission Prep’s Camryn Stout throws no-hitter in win over Coast Union

Sophomore Camryn Stout tossed a no-hitter for the Misson Prep softball team in 13-0 win over Coast Union on Thursday.
Stout went five innings and had six strikeouts for the Royals in the win. At the plate, Mission Prep’s Delanie Beavers went 3 for 3 with two RBI, and Meigan Basile was 2 for 3.
Mission Prep (3-0) will play again Tuesday against Pioneer Valley.
Arroyo Grande 7, Dos Pueblos 6 (9 innings)
Arroyo Grande capped its preseason schedule with an extra-innings win over Dos Pueblos.
Arroyo Grande freshman Gabby Loui (2 for 5) knocked in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning to seal the win in the back-and-forth game. Senior Julie Lewis threw a complete game and struck out 10 in the win.
Arroyo Grande sent the game into extra innings after scoring two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to tie it at 6-6.
Bri Sa led the way at the plate for Arroyo Grande, going 5 for 5. Kacie Burger went 4 for 5 for Arroyo Grande.
Arroyo Grande (7-1) will open PAC 8 play against rival Righetti on Tuesday.
BOYS TENNIS
Arroyo Grande 18, St. Joseph 0
Sam Ashbrook (6-1, 6-0, 6-0) and Greg Haydon (7-5, 6-1, 6-0) led the way in singles for Arroyo Grande in a shutout win over St. Joseph.
The Eagles doubles team of Patrick Angle and Parker Turner (6-1, 6-0, 6-0) dropped just one game in the win.
Arroyo Grande (6-1) plays at home against Dos Pueblos on Friday before kicking off its PAC 8 schedule on Monday against Paso Robles.
Paso Robles 16, Pioneer Valley 2
The Bearcats’ three singles players won eight of their nine sets, and their top two doubles teams swept their six sets.
In singles, Evan Proulx won 6-4, 6-0, 6-0; Brysan Pesenti won 6-2, 6-0, 6-0; and Manato Maeda went 6-0, 2-6, 6-0.
In doubles, the team of Ryan Stronks and Reese Eddy won 7-5, 6-0, 6-0, and Jordan Nybakke and Jason Belton won 7-6, 6-1, 6-1.
Paso Robles improves to 10-3 overall, 1-2 in PAC 8 play.
Nipomo 11, Orcutt Academy 7
Nipomo’s singles players Ernie Atilano won three games, and Jesse Cabagunan and Jesus Hinojosa won two games each in a win over Orcutt Academy at Allan Hancock College on Thursday.
The win moves Nipomo to 4-3 on the season and 2-2 in Los Padres League play.
Templeton 16, Morro Bay 2
SWIMMING
Arroyo Grande 228, Mission Prep 41
Arroyo Grande swept every event in a win over Mission Prep.
Arroyo Grande’s Jared Martin won the 50 freestyle in 23.85 and 100 backstroke in 59.50. Danny Ramirez won the 100 fly in 59.35. He also took the 500 in 5:17.74. Arroyo Grande is now 2-1 (1-1 PAC 8).
Arroyo Grande 237, Mission Prep 46
On the girls side, the Arroyo Grande medley relay was a seasonal best 1:57.97 CIF consideration time. Taylor York’s 200 IM was a personal record. Paige Leonard’s 100 fly was another personal record.
Arroyo Grande improves to 3-0 and 2-0 in PAC 8 league.
TRACK AND FIELD
Girls: Morro Bay 90, Templeton 42
Hannah Wiese of Morro Bay won the 100- and 200-meter races.
Boys: Templeton 58, Morro Bay 56
Andrew Holder of Morro Bay won the 800- and 1,600-meter races.
BOYS GOLF
Arroyo Grande 393, Paso Robles 461
Arroyo Grande brothers Jack Avrit and Owen Avrit co-medaled in a win over Paso Robles at Cypress Ridge.
Both carded 2-over par 74s in the win for Arroyo Grande. Arroyo Grande’s Andrew Burdick added a 5-over 77.
Bailey Flickinger’s 77 was the low round for Paso Robles.
Arroyo Grande (4-0 PAC 8) will head to Westlake Village for a three-man tournament at North Ranch Country Club on Monday.
Righetti 417, Mission Prep 532
Sydney Haughian shot an 84 and Chandler Senior an 89 to lead Mission Prep at Rancho Maria Golf Course in Santa Maria.
Righetti’s Keith Moles earned medalist honors with a 73.
SLO High 390, Pioneer Valley NA
SLO High combined for its best score of the year in a win over Pioneer Valley.
Coleman Godfrey claimed medalist honors with an even-par 71 at Dairy Creek Golf Course.
Casey Leebrick added a 1-over 72 and Scott Manning shot a 7-over 78 for the Tigers.
SLO High (4-2, 2-2 PAC 8) will be in action again Tuesday against Mission Prep.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Arroyo Grande 3, St. Joseph 0
Noah Nailor had 12 kills for Arroyo Grande in its win over St. Joseph, 25-15, 25-12, 25-17.
Sasha Bylsma added 28 assist and Matt Wingerden had nine kills for Arroyo Grande in the win.
Andy Vanbogelen was a defensive force for the Eagles and finished with four blocks to go with his seven kills.
Arroyo Grande (6-0, 3-0 PAC 8) remains tied with SLO High (13-0, 3-0 PAC 8) for first place in the PAC 8.
