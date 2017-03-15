Prep roundup: Morro Bay baseball defeats Orcutt Academy behind Kalvin Hilliard’s bat

Kalvin Hilliard went 3 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI, and Tyler Chivens was 2 for 4 with two RBI to lead Morro Bay to a 5-3 Los Padres League win Tuesday over Orcutt Academy.
Joe Burton also drove in a run for the Pirates (2-5 overall, 2-3 LPL), and Ian Gray gave up two runs in four relief innings to earn the win. Tatum Francis closed out the game in the seventh inning for the save.
Morro Bay next plays at Cabrillo on Thursday.
SOFTBALL
Mission Prep 10, Coast Union 3
Delanie Deavers and Summer Peterseim each went 3 for 4 to lead the Royals in a nonleague win.
Deavers scored three runs.
Anna Reed threw a complete game one-hitter from the circle for Mission Prep (2-0), which plays Coast Union again Thursday in Cambria.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Arroyo Grande 3, Mission Prep 0
Matt Wingerden had nine kills and five aces to lead the Eagles to a 25-6, 25-6, 25-10 win.
Austin Dickens added five kills and four aces, Sasha Bylsma had in five kills and 15 assists and Nick Pok chipped in three kills.
San Luis Obispo 3, Paso Robles 0
San Luis Obispo won 25-18, 25-14, 25-21 in a PAC 8 match.
Paso Robles was led by Ethan Todd, who had eight kills and 14 digs, and Ramon Torres, who added three kills, 12 assists and 14 digs.
BOYS TENNIS
Arroyo Grande 14, Mission Prep 4
The Eagles triumphed in a PAC 8 dual meet.
For the Royals, No. 1 singles player Luke Llaurado won all three of his sets, 6-1, 6-3, 7-5, and No. 2 singles Sam Li won a set 7-5.
Templeton 15, Lompoc 3
All three doubles teams swept in Templeton’s Los Padres League dual meet win.
Jackson Hays and Brandon Gilliss won 6-1, 6-0, 6-1; Dillon Amadio and Chris Murray won 6-0, 6-1, 6-0; and Max Starkman and Porter Bar triumphed 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.
Templeton next plays at Morro Bay on Thursday.
Santa Ynez 13, Nipomo 5
Titans singles players Ernie Atilano won two sets and Massi Chiarello one in a Los Padres League dual meet in Santa Ynez.
The Nipomo doubles teams of Andrew Foley and Max Munoz and Jesse Cabacungan and Matthias Echeverria each won a set.
The Titans (3-3 overall, 1-2 LPL) next face Orcutt Academy on Thursday.
BOYS GOLF
Righetti 418, San Luis Obispo 432
Casey Leebrick shot a team-leading 77 for San Luis Obispo at Rancho Maria Golf Course in Santa Maria.
Righetti’s Keith Moles earned medalist honors with a 76.
Atascadero 447, Mission Prep NA
Austin McMillin earned medalist honors with a 76 to lead Atascadero at Chalk Mountain Golf Course.
