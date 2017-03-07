Prep roundup: Arroyo Grande’s Jack Avrit shoots school record 67 at Cypress Ridge

Jack Avrit shot a school-record 5-under 67 to lead the Arroyo Grande boys golf team to a 391-441 dual-meet victory Tuesday over Righetti at Cypress Ridge Golf Course.
His brother, Owen Avritt, added a 72 and Andrew Burdick an 81 to lead the Eagles.
BOYS GOLF
San Luis Obispo 433, Atascadero 478
Casey Leebrick led the Tigers with a 78 for medalist honors in the teams’ PAC 8 opener at Chalk Mountain Golf Course in Atascadero.
Austin McMillin shot a 90 at the par-72 course to lead the Greyhounds.
Mission Prep 498, Pioneer Valley 563
Freshman Kelson Dostal shot a 91 to earn medalist honors and lead the Royals to victory in their PAC 8 opening dual meet.
Chandler Senior added a 93 at the par-71 Blacklake Golf Course in Nipomo.
BASEBALL
Morro Bay 7, Nipomo 0
Pirates starter Tyler Chivens held Nipomo to five hits and struck out six in a complete-game victory.
Kalvin Hilliard led the way for Morro Bay offensively, going 3 for 3 with two RBI, a double and a walk. Boden Reaber was 2 for 3 with two RBI.
Morro Bay (1-4 overall, 1-2 Los Padres League) next plays at Santa Maria on Thursday. Nipomo plays host to Templeton on the same day.
SOFTBALL
Paso Robles 14, Nipomo 3
The Bearcats scored seven runs on three Nipomo errors in the seventh inning to punctuate their nonconference victory.
For Nipomo, freshman Jenne Abatti hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Arroyo Grande 3, Santa Ynez 0
Sasha Bylsma had 10 digs, six blocks, three kills and a game-high 33 aces to lead the Eagles to a 25-10, 25-11, 25-19 nonconference victory.
Jackson Tourdot had eight kills, and Andy VanDogelen had seven.
Arroyo Grande (3-0) starts PAC 8 play Thursday at home against Righetti.
San Luis Obispo 3, Orcutt Academy 0
The Tigers won a nonconference match 25-14, 25-14, 25-14.
Morro Bay 3, Righetti 0
Dexter Marquardt had a game-high 13 kills and Spencer Cecil added 12 in the Pirates’ 25-15, 25-21, 33-31 nonconference victory.
Theo Mackey recorded 33 assists, and Jaden Churchill had six blocks for Morro Bay (2-1), which opens its Los Padres League schedule at home Thursday against Santa Ynez.
Templeton 3, Saint Joseph 0
Chase Erwin had eight kills, 12 digs and two aces to lead Templeton to a 27-25, 25-16, 25-23 nonconference victory.
Trevor Holmes recorded 23 assists and four digs, while Zack Kruse had six kills, five digs and an ace.
Templeton (2-2) kicks off its Los Padres League schedule Wednesday against Orcutt Academy.
BOYS TENNIS
San Marcos 11, Arroyo Grande 7
The Eagles’ doubles teams took five of nine sets in a tough nonconference matchup against the Santa Barbara powerhouse.
Brett MacDonald and Dylan Black went 6-2, 1-6, 6-4, and Tyler Tencati and Austin Bricker recorded scores of 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 to lead Arroyo Grande (2-1), which opens its PAC 8 schedule at home Thursday against Righetti.
Nipomo 13, Lompoc 5
Ernie Atilano won all three of his sets at No. 1 singles, 6-3, 6-2, 6-1, to lead Nipomo in the teams’ Los Padres League opener.
Andres Bernal and Jesus Hinojosa also won all three of their sets, playing at No. 1 doubles, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2.
Nipomo (3-1 overall, 1-0 LPL) plays next at home Thursday against Cabrillo.
Santa Ynez 13, Morro Bay 5
Simon Janzen (5-7, 6-0, 7-6) and Gianni Bocardo (2-6, 6-3, 6-2) each won two sets for the Pirates in their Los Padres League opener.
Morro Bay (2-2 overall, 0-1 LPL) next plays at Santa Maria on Thursday.
Templeton 14, Orcutt Academy 4
Singles players Colby Grey and Chaz Darrow each swept their three sets 6-0, while Max Starkman won two, 6-2, 6-0 to lead the Eagles in the teams’ Los Padres League opener.
Templeton plays host to Santa Ynez on Thursday.
