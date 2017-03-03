Prep roundup: Paso Robles boys tennis wins 2 of 3 at California Coast Classic

The Paso Robles High School boys tennis team won two out of three matches to kick off play in the California Coast Classic tournament on Friday.
The Bearcats defeated Pioneer Valley 5-1 in their first match of the day. Brysan Pesenti won two sets 6-2, 6-1, and Manato Maeda also won a pair, 6-0, 6-1.
The doubles team of Albert Lara and George Dominguez won two sets 6-3, 6-2, and Ryan Stronks and Jason Belton teamed up to win 6-3, 6-1. Jordan Nybakke and Chase Harmon added two set wins of 6-3 and 6-1.
In the second match of the day, Paso Robles beat Bakersfield 4-2. Evan Proulx won two sets, 7-6, 6-3, and Pesenti won two more sets, 6-1, 6-0.
Reese Eddy also won two sets 6-1, 6-1. Maeda and Nybakke teamed up to win a set 6-1, losing 6-3 and winning the tie-breaker 10-4.
In its third match of the day, Paso Robles fell 3-3, 7-6 in sets to Los Alamitos. Lara picked up two set wins at 6-3, 6-0, and Pesenti and Jason Belton won 6-3, 3-6, 10-5.
Nybakke and Eddy won two sets at 6-1, 6-1. Paso Robles will continue tournament play Saturday.
BOYS GOLF
San Luis Obispo 433, Nipomo 503
San Luis Obispo’s Coleman Godfrey shot a 79 to medal at the par-72 San Luis Obispo Country Golf Course on Friday. Nipomo’s Bryan Tran was second with an 86.
Scott Manning of the Tigers had an 87, and Nipomo’s Will Hazlett carded a 98.
San Luis Obispo (2-0) plays at Atascadero on Tuesday.
BOYS TENNIS
Simi Valley 13, Mission Prep 5
Mission Prep's top singles player Luke Llaurado swept (6-0, 6-1, 6-0), but the Royals fell to Simi Valley.
The Royals will play their first league match of the season at Pioneer Valley on Thursday.
San Marcos 13, San Luis Obispo 5
Zach Hilty won two out of three for the Tigers, 6-0, 6-3, 1-6, and each of San Luis Obispo’s doubles teams won a set. On Tuesday, the Tigers opened the season with an 18-0 victory over Santa Ynez.
San Luis Obispo (1-1) returns to action Wednesday at Dos Pueblos.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Templeton 3, Paso Robles 1
The Eagles dropped their first game 17-25, before winning 25-19, 25-23, 25-23 to earn their first win of the early season. Trevor Holmes had 26 assists and Chase Erwin recorded 14 kills in the non-league match. Justin Peterson chipped in six blocks for Templeton (1-2), which will play in the San Luis Obispo tournament this weekend.
Comments