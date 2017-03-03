Morro Bay girls soccer star Emma Hotaling headlines Los Padres League postseason awards

The Morro Bay High School girls soccer team ended its season with just five wins and a fifth-place finish in the Los Padres League, but that didn’t stop coaches from recognizing Pirates’ star Emma Hotaling.
The senior, who is committed to play soccer at Cal Poly next season, was named the Los Padres League’s Defensive Player of the Year for 2016-17 when postseason winter sports awards were released Thursday.
Hotaling was just one of many SLO County athletes honored for their play during the winter sports season.
Soccer
Nipomo girls soccer had two members named to the LPL First Team All League — juniors Diana DeLeon and Jackie Lopez. Templeton senior forward Miriam Robles was also named First Team. Morro Bay sophomore Grace Hotaling, Emma Hotaling’s sister, along with Templeton senior Mackenzie Wilson and Nipomo seniors Vivanna Silva and Maritza Ramirez were awarded Second-Team honors.
Morro Bay sophomore goalkeeper Jacob Furbee, Nipomo junior forward Ulises Macias and Templeton senior midfielder Sam Savery-Orton made up the three SLO County First-Team All-League selections on the boys side. Morro Bay freshman Ariel Adame, Nipomo junior Tyler Bedford and Templeton senior goalkeeper Justin Peterson were named Second Team.
Girls Water Polo
After leading the Titans girls water polo team to an appearance in the quarterfinals of the CIF-Southern Section Division 7 playoffs, Nipomo senior Genae Abatti was named First Team All League by the LPL coaches. Teammate Sasha Llova, a junior, was named to the Second Team.
Morro Bay junior Aspen Bryant was tabbed as a First-Team member, while sophomore goalie Violette Nava made Second Team.
Basketball
After averaging nearly four steals per game this season, Nipomo senior point guard Kylie Mendez was named Co-Defensive Player of the Year along with Lompoc’s Cheynne Marmolejo.
Mendez’s teammate, senior guard Sidney Aguilera, was named First Team All League from a Titans squad that advanced to the quarterfinals of the CIF-Southern Section Division 4AA playoffs. Nipomo senior Kiesa Romeo was voted Second Team.
Templeton junior Julia Aurignac, the Eagles’ leading scorer and rebounder who averaged more than 12 points and 10 rebounds this season, was chosen as a member of the First Team All League. Senior teammate Annie Elterman made Second Team.
On the boys side, Morro Bay had two players named to the First Team — seniors Spencer Cecil and Tyler Chivens. Nipomo sophomore point guard Daniel Hyun also secured First-Team honors after leading Nipomo with more than 19 points per game.
Nipomo senior Luke Wilenius, Morro Bay senior Kalvin Hilliard were named to the Second Team.
Wrestling
The Nipomo wrestling team was well represented on the LPL’s First Team. Junior Nick Gonzales (122 pounds), senior Anthony Lugo (162 pounds) and senior Isaac Bausley (184 pounds) all made First Team.
Morro Bay senior Luis Alvarez (172 pounds) was the only other SLO County student to make the LPL’s First Team.
