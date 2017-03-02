Prep roundup: Templeton’s Brodan Willison throws two-hitter to beat Morro Bay

Senior Brodan Willison threw a complete game two-hitter to lead the Templeton High School baseball team to a 5-1 win over Morro Bay on Thursday. Willison had 12 strikeouts in the road win to move the Eagles to 2-0 on the season.
Templeton junior Jared Money had two hits and an RBI, and junior Noah Bullard scored three times, including a straight steal of home in a pivotal third inning, according to Templeton head coach Pete Kotheimer.
Junior Jared Briltz and junior Colton Wiggins also contributed with a hit and an RBI each for Templeton. The Eagles will host Greenfield for a double-header Saturday with the first game starting at 11 a.m.
BOYS GOLF A.G. places 2nd at Paso invite
Arroyo Grande finished in second place, eight shots behind Colvis, on Thursday at the Paso Robles Invite.
Arroyo Grande senior Jack Avrit finished in second place with a 1-under-par 69 on the par-70 Paso Robles Country Club. Brother Owen Avrit shot 74, and Andrew Burdick shot 78 to help the Eagles to a team score of 383.
Cabrillo 490, Morro Bay 532
Dean Moye shot a 92 to lead the Pirates in their Los Padres League opener against host Cabrillo at the par-72 Mission Country Club.
Justin Buenaventura shot an 85 to earn medalist honors for Cabrillo.
Morro Bay returns to action Monday at Santa Ynez.
SOFTBALL
San Luis Obispo 10, Morro Bay 0
SLO High senior Marissa Piatt went 3 for 3 and drove in four runs in the Tigers’ lopsided win against Morro Bay.
Lorin Tapp was 2 for 3 with an RBI for SLO High (2-0).
Malia Xiao Gin threw five shutout innings before the game was called due to the mercy rule.
SLO High will be back in action on Tuesday against Lompoc.
Nipomo 31, Coast Union 2
Hope Goodall tossed three innings for the win in the circle and helped her cause with a 5-for-5, four-run, four-RBI performance at the plate in Nipomo’s nonconference win.
Freshman Micayla Mendez went the distance behind the plate and was 3 for 4 with five RBI.
Nipomo (1-1) is in action next at home Tuesday against Paso Robles.
BOYS TENNIS
Morro Bay 13, Coast Union 5
Ethan Siems (6-2, 6-1, 6-3) and Gianni Bocardo (6-2, 6-0, 6-0) both went undefeated for Morro Bay in its win over Coast Union. Morro Bay is now 2-1 on the season.
Morro Bay will head to the California Tennis Classic in Clovis on Friday and Saturday before hosting Santa Ynez for its first league match Tuesday.
Nipomo 13, Pioneer Valley 5
Paso Robles 10, Rocklin 8
Paso Robles picked up three sets in singles from Bryan Pesenti (1-6, 4-6, 7-6(8), Manato Maeda (3-6, 1-6, 6-1) and Evan Proulx (6-0, 1-6, 0-6) in a win over Rocklin.
The win moved the Bearcats to 4-0 on the season.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Arroyo Grande 3, Santa Ynez 0
Junior Noach Nailor had nine kills for Arroyo Grande in a road sweep (25-12, 25-16, 25-18) of Santa Ynez.
Eagles senior Sasha Bylsma added 22 assists, and junior Quin Etnyre had five aces in the win.
Arroyo Grande (2-0) will have a rematch with the Pirates at home Tuesday.
San Luis Obispo 3, Morro Bay 2
SLO High won the final two sets in a back-and-forth five-set match against Morro Bay, 25-19, 26-28, 20-25, 25-21, 15-10. It was the second five-set win for SLO High in as many matches.
Morro Bay senior Spencer Cecil had 26 kills and three blocks in the loss. Dexter Marquat added 16 kills and junior Theo Mackey tallied 42 assists.
Morro Bay (1-1) will play Righetti at home on Tuesday.
