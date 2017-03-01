Prep roundup: Arroyo Grande swim and dive sweeps dual meet vs. Nipomo

The Arroyo Grande High School boys and girls swim and dive teams swept their nonleague dual meet against Nipomo on Wednesday. The boys won 211-94, and the girls won 239-52.
Arroyo Grande’s Sarah Kasper recorded a win in the girls 100-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 48 seconds and also won the 100 breaststroke in 1:19.00. Arroyo Grande’s Olivia Sommer won the 50 free (27.84) and the 100 fly (1:09.76), and teammate Samantha Hazel won the 500 free (5:40.49) and the 200 free (2:03.93). Shelbee Avelino secured a victory in the 1-meter diving competition with a score of 233.10 for the Eagles.
On the boys side, Trent Schachter won both the 100 backstroke (57.74) and the 100 butterfly (55.43) for Arroyo Grande. Nipomo’s Nola Santala was second in the 100 back at 58.61. James Hazel also had multiple victories in the 500 free (5:00.23) and the 200 free (1:48.82), a CIF consideration time, while teammate Kevin Virnig won the 200 IM (2:05.87) and the 100 breaststroke (1:03.16) — also a CIF consideration time.
The 200 medley team of Jared Martin, Virnig, Schachter and Nathan Solis had a CIF consideration time of 1:42.72, and the 400 medley relay team of Hazel, Virnig, Solis and Schachter had a CIF consideration time of 3:24.53.
Nipomo’s Blake Simpson won the 100 free in 49.59, and teammate Peyton Kiunke won the 50 free in 22.79.
Arroyo Grande’s Trevor Quezada won the boys 1-meter diving competition with a 181.35 total.
San Luis Obispo 232, Morro Bay 73 (girls); San Luis Obispo 229.50, Morro Bay 70.50 (boys)
The San Luis Obispo girls were led by Anna Petersen, who won the 100 free in 57.57 and the 100 back (1:05.06). Tyra Popovich won the 50 free for the Tigers in 26.55 before Petersen edged her in the 100 free (1:01.07). Jackie Estes won the diving competition with a score of 180.95 for San Luis Obispo.
Morro Bay’s top finisher was Kendra Twist, who was second in the 100 fly at 1:09.57, and Matilda Laurie was was second in the 500 free (6:18.50). Aspen Bryant was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:20.40) to San Luis Obispo’s Gabby Wood (1:15.83).
On the boys side, Galen Penwenne won the 200 free (1:51.12) and the 500 free (5:14.09) for the Tigers. Mark Erbstoesser secured wins in the 50 free (23.68) and the 100 back (59.40). Patrick Reichmuth won the diving section with a 129.50 for San Luis Obispo.
Morro Bay was led by Riley Broughton-Proano, who was second in the 100 free (55.80) and Rodolfo Callado, who was third in the 100 fly at 1:07.58. Levi Krull took second for the Pirates in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.88), while Sam Wendt was first (1:09.74) for the Tigers.
BOYS TENNIS
Arroyo Grande 15, Templeton 3
Freshman Sam Ashbrook swept 7-6 (7-1), 6-0, 6-0, and Joey Kullman took two out of three, 0-6, 6-3, 6-0 to lead the Eagles in a nonleague matchup. Arroyo Grande swept all nine doubles matches and only dropped one game.
Templeton’s Colby Grey won two out of three singles matches, 6-0, 6-0, 6-7 (1-7).
Arroyo Grande (2-0) will compete in the California Coast Classic beginning Friday.
BASEBALL
Paso Robles 2, Salinas 1
The Bearcats edged Salinas on the road in their nonleague season opener. Brad Tews allowed one hit in four scoreless innings to earn the win. Nolan Binkele allowed one unearned run in three innings to pick up the save. Tews and Binkele each had two strikeouts.
Will Stroud had two hits and an RBI for Paso Robles (1-0), which returns to action Saturday against Cabrillo at home.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
San Luis Obispo 3, Dos Pueblos 2
The Tigers outlasted Dos Pueblos 28-26, 25-23, 15-25, 14-25, 15-13 in a nonleague win. Andrew Maas had 22 kills, Sawyer McSorely had 15 kills and Declan Tumler had five blocks.
On Tuesday, San Luis Obispo opened the season with a 25-11, 25-12, 25-13 win over Nipomo. Maas had 13 kills and McSorely had 10 kills.
The Tigers (2-0) will play at Morro Bay on Tuesday.
