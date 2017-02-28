Prep roundup: SLO High, Arroyo Grande softball teams roll in season openers

Natalie Ziegler went 3 for 5 with two doubles and two RBI to lead the San Luis Obispo High School softball team to a 15-1 win over Orcutt Academy in the teams’ season-opening nonconference game.
Malia Gin also collected three hits and earned the win on the mound, allowing just one hit in four innings.
San Luis Obispo (1-0) is back in action at home Thursday against Morro Bay.
SOFTBALL
Arroyo Grande 8, Nipomo 0
Two runs in the fourth inning put the Eagles in control before they exploded for six in the seventh for the nonconference season-opening victory.
Arroyo Grande (1-0) collected eight hits in the win.
Nipomo starter Hope Goodall allowed two unearned runs in four innings pitched. The Titans (0-1) next face Coast Union on Thursday in Cambria.
Arroyo Grande plays host to Cabrillo on Thursday.
BOYS GOLF
San Luis Obispo 447, Morro Bay 498
Casey Leebrick’s low round of 82 at San Luis Obispo Country Club led the Tigers to the nonconference win.
Mac Dougherty shot a team-low 88 for Morro Bay.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Morro Bay 3, Paso Robles 0
Spencer Cecil had 17 kills and four blocks in the Pirates’ 25-16, 25-17, 25-14 season-opening nonconference win.
Dexter Marquardt added 10 kills, and Theo Mackey recorded 32 assists for Morro Bay.
The Pirates (1-0) face San Luis Obispo at home Thursday. Paso Robles (0-1) plays at Nipomo.
BOYS TENNIS
Paso Robles 12, Morro Bay 6
Brysan Pesenti won two out of three sets at No. 2 singles for Paso Robles, and the Bearcats doubles teams won all nine sets to improve their record to 3-0 on the season.
For Morro Bay, Simon Janzen won all three sets, 6-4, 6-2, 6-0.
