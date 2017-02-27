Prep notebook: Nipomo wrestler Anthony Lugo heads to state finals

Nipomo High School senior Anthony Lugo capped an impressive weekend for Titans wrestlers with a third-place finish Saturday at the CIF-Southern Section Masters Meet at Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontairo, Calif.
Coming on the heels of a third-place finish by Nipomo senior Alexis Garcia in the CIF Girls State Finals, Lugo went 4-1 in the Masters tournament, with his only loss coming on technical fall (17-2) in the semifinal match to Aliso Niguel’s Sam Azar, the eventual second-place finisher.
Lugo went on to defeat Sultana’s Evan Solis and Hesperia’s Michael Viramontes in the consolation bracket to finish in third place in the 160-pound division.
The third-place finish earned Lugo a spot in the CIF State Wrestling Championships, which begin Friday at Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield.
Three additional San Luis Obispo County wrestlers competed in the tournament. Arroyo Grande senior Brendan Foster (126 pounds) lost his opening match and won twice before being eliminated by North View’s Andrew Alamo. Paso Robles seniors John Cabral (195 pounds) and Juan Camacho also lost in the first round. Camacho had a pair of wins before he was eliminated in the fourth round of the consolation bracket by fourth-place finisher Randy Gonzalez Jr. of Lakewood.
A.G. baseball sweeps Lompoc
Arroyo Grande kicked off its baseball season over the weekend with a two-game sweep of Lompoc.
In the first game, the Eagles won 10-6 behind a 3-for-3 performance from Trevor Alton. In game two, an 8-3 win, Arroyo Grande’s Jake Shusterich hit a grand slam and Mike McLean went 2 for 3.
Arroyo Grande won’t play again until March 11 against Dos Pueblos, but a handful of other county baseball teams will be in action this weekend.
A.G. softball player signs with Oregon Tech
Arroyo Grande senior softball player Logan Nunes has signed to play at Oregon Tech next season. Nunes, a four-year starter and captain for the Eagles, earned First-Team All League honors and batted .509 her junior season.
“Logan will bring an immediate offensive presence into our program next year,” Oregon Tech head coach Greg Stewart said in a news release. “She is truly a player that can hit for both power and average, and has had an outstanding prep career. Defensively, Logan has a very strong arm and is versatile, being able to play any outfield position, as well as first base. I am excited to sign a player of her caliber.”
Nunes and the rest of the Eagles begin the 2017 season Tuesday on the road against Nipomo.
Comments