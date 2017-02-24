Nipomo’s Alexis Garcia opens with two pins at CIF Girls Wrestling Championships

Nipomo High School senior wrestler Alexis “Crush” Garcia opened the CIF Girls Wrestling Championships with a pair of pins Friday at the Visalia Convention Center.
Garcia, wrestling in the 235-pound weight class, pinned Ukiah senior Kylee Winzler in the first round of and followed it up with a pin of Chico sophomore Serena Ferea. Both pins came in the first round.
The wins push the top-seeded Garcia’s record on the season to 35-0. She wrestled a third match later Friday night.
Garcia is coming off a dominant performance two weeks ago at the CIF-SOuthern Section Championships at Roosevelt High School in Corona with four pins in five matches.
The meet will conclude Saturday and can be viewed online at MySpectrumSports.com/livetv/cif-sports-live.
This story will be updated throughout the tournament.
