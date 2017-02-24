Prep roundup: Arroyo Grande boys tennis starts season with 18-0 win over Santa Ynez

The boys tennis season kicked off on Thursday and Arroyo Grande High School got off to a solid start coming off an undefeated league championship last season.
The Eagles defeated Santa Ynez 18-0 in a nonleague matchup in Santa Ynez.
In his first high school action, Arroyo Grande freshman Sam Ashbrook won 6-2, 6-4 in singles. Doubles teams Tyler Tencati and Austin Bricker, along with Patrick Angle and Parker Turner, swept without losing a game.
A few members of the team will be at a doubles tournament at Santa Barbara High School this weekend
Morro Bay 14, Mission Prep 4
Morro Bay had a convincing win over Mission Prep to open its season. Simon Janzen led the way with a singles win, 6-0, 6-0, 6-0. The doubles team of Avery Sowell and Lucas Burton won 2-6, 6-3, 6-0.
Paso Robles 10, Templeton 8
Paso Robles doubles teams took eight out of nine sets in a win over Templeton. Ryan Stronks and Julian Biggerstaff (6-3, 6-0, 6-2) along with Jason Belton and Manato Maeda (6-0, 6-3, 6-1) led the way for the Bearcats.
Nipomo 12, Righetti 6
The Titans doubles teams didn’t drop a game in a win over Righetti. Nipomo’s Andrew Foley and Tristan Ahedo won (6-4, 6-3, 6-0) while Andres Bernal and Jesus Hinojosa won (6-2, 6-2, 6-0). The double team of Nathan Severance and Matthias Echeverria also swept, 6-4, 6-3, 6-0.
