Paso girls water polo hosts Redlands East Valley

Paso Robles High girls water polo’s Miranda Pasky fights Redlands East Valley for control of the ball in the semifinals of the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 playoffs.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Paso Robles High girls water polo’s Mackenzie Raymond takes a shot against Redlands East Valley during the semifinals of the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 playoffs.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Paso Robles High girls water polo hosts Redlands East Valley in the semifinals of the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 playoffs.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Paso Robles High girls water polo hosts Redlands East Valley in the semifinals of the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 playoffs.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Paso Robles High girls water polo hosts Redlands East Valley in the semifinals of the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 playoffs.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Paso Robles High girls water polo hosts Redlands East Valley in the semifinals of the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 playoffs.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Paso Robles High girls water polo hosts Redlands East Valley in the semifinals of the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 playoffs.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Paso Robles High girls water polo hosts Redlands East Valley in the semifinals of the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 playoffs.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Paso Robles High girls water polo hosts Redlands East Valley in the semifinals of the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 playoffs.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Paso Robles High girls water polo hosts Redlands East Valley in the semifinals of the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 playoffs.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Paso Robles High girls water polo hosts Redlands East Valley in the semifinals of the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 playoffs.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Paso Robles High girls water polo hosts Redlands East Valley in the semifinals of the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 playoffs.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Paso Robles High girls water polo hosts Redlands East Valley in the semifinals of the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 playoffs.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Paso Robles High girls water polo hosts Redlands East Valley in the semifinals of the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 playoffs.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Paso Robles High girls water polo hosts Redlands East Valley in the semifinals of the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 playoffs.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Paso Robles High girls water polo hosts Redlands East Valley in the semifinals of the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 playoffs.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Paso Robles High girls water polo hosts Redlands East Valley in the semifinals of the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 playoffs.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Paso Robles High girls water polo hosts Redlands East Valley in the semifinals of the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 playoffs.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Paso Robles High girls water polo hosts Redlands East Valley in the semifinals of the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 playoffs.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Paso Robles High girls water polo hosts Redlands East Valley in the semifinals of the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 playoffs.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Paso Robles High girls water polo hosts Redlands East Valley in the semifinals of the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 playoffs.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com