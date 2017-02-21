Prep notebook: Only a few SLO County teams left standing in CIF playoffs

The Paso Robles High School boys soccer team survived a massive storm and a penalty shootout Monday to advance to the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs.
With the 1-1 (11-10 PK) win over Estancia (Costa Mesa), Paso Robles (18-6-1, 10-4 PAC 8) became one of just a handful of teams still alive in the postseason. The Bearcats will play host to No. 6 seed Burroughs (Burbank) at Atascadero High School at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Here’s a look at a few other teams with CIF playoff games this week:
Tuesday
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mission Prep at Villa Park, 7 p.m.
PAC 8 champion Mission Prep (22-9, 12-2 PAC 8) is one of two boys basketball teams still in the playoffs thanks to a pair of strong offensive performances. The No. 7-ranked Royals, coming off wins over Cerritos (80-61) and Upland (78-62), will travel to take on No. 3-seed Villa Park (21-5, 6-0 North Hills) in the CIF-Southern Section Division 2AA quarterfinals. Villa Park is coming of a win over Westlake (69-60) following in first-round bye.
Faith Baptist at Coast Union, 7 p.m.
After cruising through the Coast Valley League, Coast Union (21-3, 10-0 CVL) has continued its dominance in the CIF-Southern Section Division 5A playoffs. The No. 1-seeded Broncos, led by Auggie Johnson’s 13 points per game, defeated Besant Hill 49-19 in the second round after enjoying a first-round bye. On Tuesday they will face a Faith Baptist team coming off two close wins, a 64-60 win over Southlands Christian in the first round and a 46-44 win over Pilibos in the second round.
Wednesday
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Nipomo at Village Christian (Sun Valley), 7 p.m.
Nipomo (17-11, 9-5 Los Padres) finished in third place in the Los Padres league behind two quality Division 2A teams in Cabrillo and Lompoc. Now that the Titans are showing they can compete and win in Division 4AA, five divisions lower than 2A. No. 9-ranked Nipomo beat San Dimas (55-39) in the first round and pulled out a close game against No. 8 seed St. Bonaventure in the second round (51-49) behind another solid all-around performance by senior Kylie Mendez. Next Nipomo will take on No. 1 seeded Village Christian (25-3, 7-1 Olympic).
GIRLS WATER POLO
Redlands East Valley at Paso Robles, 3 p.m., at Arroyo Grande High
The No. 2-seeded Paso Robles girls water polo team cruised into the semifinals with wins over Savanna (17-8) in the first round and Webb (8-4) in the second round. The Bearcats will now face a Redlands East Valley team coming off an upset 6-3 win over No. 6 seed Costa Mesa. The Smeltzer Sisters, Tatiana and Marina, will try to lead Paso Robles to a Division 6 finals appearance at Arroyo Grande High.
Thursday
BOYS SOCCER
Godinez at SLO High, 5 p.m
The SLO High boys soccer team is the only Tigers soccer team left standing after the first week of the playoffs following an upset loss by the girls team. Back-to-back PAC 8 champions SLO High (18-3-2, 12-1-1 PAC 8) will now get to play host to the No. 1 seed in Division 2 on Thursday evening in the second round. Tigers will look to young guns Moises Hernandez and Branden Dolezal to pull off the upset win.
