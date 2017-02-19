Prep roundup: Atascadero boys basketball dropped by Long Beach’s St. Anthony in CIF

It was a tough night for the Atascadero High School boys basketball team to turn in their worst shooting night of the season.
But after upsetting Anaheim’s Savanna in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3A on Wednesday to set up a matchup with St. Anthony of Long Beach, the Greyhounds endured a postponement Friday night due to weather before going 13 of 52 from the floor in a 66-43 road loss Saturday.
Kyler Warren was Atascadero’s high scorer with 15 points to go along with a team-high nine rebounds.
Elijah Cooks added 12 points and four assists for the PAC 8’s Hounds (16-11).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rowland 54, Arroyo Grande 30
The Eagles ran into the Valle Vista League champion Rowland girls basketball team Saturday night in the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 2AA playoffs.
Brynn Thoming led the way for Arroyo Grande (20-7), the second-place finisher from the PAC 8, and Kinsey McBryde had six.
Meghan Smith added five points, while Jayci Bayne chipped in four.
