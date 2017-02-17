Power goes out during Paso Robles boys soccer CIF playoff match, game postponed

Despite the imminent threat of the latest winter storm to take aim at California, the Paso Robles High School boys soccer team was still hopeful it would be able to squeeze in its CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoff game against Estancia in Costa Mesa on Friday.
Then, about 10 seconds after the 5 p.m. start, the field’s lights went out.
“There was gale force winds of about 30 or 40 miles per hour,” Paso Robles head coach Omar McPherson said. “The officials decided to call the game.”
McPherson said the heavy rains dropped “at least 2 inches of rain” on the field in a short amount of time.
He said the team planned to make the six-hour return trip via Interstate 5 because northbound Highway 101 was shut down due to flooding and mudslides.
The game has been rescheduled for 3 p.m. Monday back in Costa Mesa.
Comments