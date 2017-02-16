Prep roundup: Arroyo Grande girls basketball kicks off CIF playoffs with a win

Brynn Thoming scored a game-high 21 points as the Arroyo Grande High School girls basketball team beat Culver City 57-46 at home Thursday in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 2AA playoffs.
Peyton Pelech added 11 points, and Kinsey McBryde had 10. AJ Bertelsen chipped in five points.
Arroyo Grande (20-6), the second-place team from the PAC 8, advances to face Valle Vista League champion Rowland (24-1) on the road Saturday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lompoc 51, Mission Prep 32
Los Padres League runner up Lompoc jumped out to a first-quarter lead and never looked back in a CIF-Southern Section Division 2AA playoff win over Mission Prep.
Michaela Berber led the way with 14 points for the Royals (11-15), whose season comes to an end after a third-place finish in the PAC 8.
Nipomo 55, San Dimas 39
Sidney Aguilera led the way with 16 points in Nipomo’s CIF-Southern Section Division 4AA playoff win, while Abbey Gutierrez chipped in 10 points.
Kylie Mendez recorded a team-high 10 assists to go along with her nine points, six steals and five rebounds. And Kiesa Romero added nine points and 10 rebounds.
The Titans (16-11), the third-place team from the Los Padres League, advances to the second round where they will face St. Bonaventure in Ventura on Saturday.
GIRLS WATER POLO
Arroyo Grande 6, Temple City 3
The PAC 8 champion Eagles opened their CIF-Southern Section Division 2 playoff campaign with a win, jumping out to a 4-0 lead and then holding on with two starters out in the third quarter.
With Sam Vitt and Isabella Solis sitting out with three exclusions, goalkeeper Danielle Jenkins shouldered the load and recorded 28 saves for the game.
Sara Parson led the way with two goals, while Hannah Blum, Paige Leonard, Taylor York and Solis each had a goal.
Arroyo Grande (20-7) will now play host to Riverside Poly in the quarterfinals Saturday.
Paso Robles 17, Savanna 8
Freshman Tatiana Smeltzer led the Bearcats to victory in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 playoffs with a game-high seven goals. Her older sister, senior Marina Smeltzer, was a close second with five goals.
Senior Miranda Pasky and sophomore Mackenzie Raymond each chipped in two goals, and senior Veronica Ayala rounded out the scoring with one.
Paso Robles (17-10) advances to play Webb on Saturday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Chaminade 3, Arroyo Grande 1
The Eagles (20-4-1) fell in a CIF-Southern Section Division 3 first-round playoff game in West Hills, ending their season after a second-place finish in the PAC 8.
