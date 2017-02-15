Prep roundup: Atascadero boys basketball downs Savanna in CIF playoff upset

Kyler Warren exploded for 29 points and 20 rebounds, shaking off a six-hour drive to lead Atascadero to an 81-76 victory over Savanna in Anaheim in a CIF-Southern Section Division 3A first-round game.
Warren was 15 of 16 from the free-throw line.
Levi Williams had 14 points and four assists, and Trevor Hall added 11 points. Preston Hallett and Marco Rojas each scored eight, and Elijah Cooks chipped in 10 assists to go along with his five points.
The Hounds hit the road again for their second-round matchup, Friday against St. Anthony in Long Beach.
Morro Bay 88, Highland Hall (Northridge) 29
The Pirates had no trouble in their CIF-Southern Section Division 5AA wild-card game at home against Highland Hall, a team that was only able to travel five players.
Calvin Hilliard led the way with 16 points, all in the first half. JJ May had 15 points and Jesse Harper 11, both coming off the bench. And Joe Burton also come off the bench to chip in eight points and 14 rebounds.
Morro Bay (19-9), the third-place team from the Los Padres League, advances to first-round play and will face Santa Clarita Christian at 7 p.m. Friday.
Bishop Diego (Santa Barbara) 68, Nipomo 55
The Titans fell on the road to the second-place team from the Tri-Valley League. The season for Nipomo (7-21) comes to an end after a fourth-place finish in the Los Padres League.
