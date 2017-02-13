Prep notebook: The postseason is here, check out the matchups for the opening rounds

Now that all of the CIF-Southern Section winter sports playoff brackets have been released, let’s take a look at the games this week involving Central Coast teams.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cerritos at Mission Prep, Wed. 7 p.m.
PAC 8 champion Mission Prep will host Cerritos in the first round of the Division 2AA playoffs Wednesday night. The Royals, led by junior Kyle Colvin and senior Carter Gran, are coming off their third-straight year of owning at least a share of the league title and come in ranked No. 7 in the latest Division 2AA poll. It will be a new challenge for a Mission Prep team (20-9, 12-2 PAC 8) that made it to the quarterfinals in Division 4AA, a lower division, last season. Cerritos (13-14, 8-4 Suburban) finished third in its league and comes in ranked No. 29 in Division 2AA, according to MaxPreps.com.
West Covina at Arroyo Grande, Wed. 7 p.m.
Arroyo Grande, third place finishers in the PAC 8, will host West Covina in the first round of the Division 3A playoffs. The sharp-shooting Eagles (16-11, 9-5 PAC 8), led by Patrick Angle, come in ranked No. 12 in the latest poll and will face the Bulldogs’ talented scorer Nick Hart, who is averaging over 30 points and 11 rebounds per game this season for a West Covina team (15-12, 5-5 Hacienda) that finished third in the talented Hacienda League.
Atascadero at Savanna (Anaheim), Wed. 7 p.m.
After finishing in fourth place in the PAC 8, Atascadero will travel to Anaheim on Wednesday to face Savanna in the first round of the Division 3A playoffs. Atascadero (14-10, 8-6 PAC 8), led by junior Kyler Warren, enters the game ranked No. 14 in the latest poll but has lost four of its past five games. Savanna (16-12, 9-1 Orange) is coming into the game on a four-game winning streak after winning the Orange League.
Nipomo at Bishop Diego (Santa Barbara), Wed. 7 p.m., Division 4A
Highland Hall (Northridge) at Morro Bay, Wed. 7 p.m, Division 5AA Wild Card game
Coast Union, Bye
Coast Union grabbed the No. 1 seed in Division 5A and was awarded a first-round bye. The Coast Valley champions will play the winner of Besant Hill/California Academy of Math and Science on Friday at 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mission Prep at Lompoc, Thur. 7 p.m
Mission Prep (11-14, 9-5 PAC 8), third-place finishers in the PAC 8, have a tough task in the first round against Lompoc (18-5, 12-2 Los Padres), the runner-up finishers in the Los Padres League. Led by Jennifer Laird and Ani Boncich, the Royals will look to pull off the upset after moving up from 5AA to 2AA this season.
Culver City at Arroyo Grande, Thur. 6 p.m.
Arroyo Grande, second place finishers in the PAC 8, will host Culver City in the first round of the Division 2AA playoffs. Arroyo Grande (19-6, 12-2 PAC 8), ranked No. 14 in 2AA and led by Kinsey McBryde and Brynn Thoming, will take on a Culver City team (17-8, 7-3 Ocean) that also finished second in its league and is ranked No. 23, according to MaxPreps.com.
San Dimas at Nipomo, Thur. 7 p.m.
Third place Los Padres Leauge finisher Nipomo (15-11, 9-5 Los Padres) will host San Dimas (10-17, 5-5 Valle Vista) in a Division 4AA matchup. The Titans are led by Sidney Aguilera (10 points per game) and Kylie Mendez (6 assists per game) and have won four in a row.
Newbury Park Adventist at Coast Union, Thur. 7 p.m.
Coast Valley champions Coast Union (14-6, 10 Coast Valley) come into the game with Newbury Park Adventist (11-8, 9-5 Omega) on an 11-game winning streak.
GIRLS SOCCER
Valencia at SLO High, Thur. 5 p.m.
After a historic run through the postseason last year bumped them up a Division, back-to-back PAC 8 champions SLO High (20-1-1, 13-1 PAC 8) open against Valencia (12-9-2, 5-4-1 Foothill) in the first round of the Division 2 playoffs. Led by Grace Park and a stout defense, the Tigers will look to build on last year’s state runner-up finish.
Arroyo Grande at Chaminade (West Hills), Thur. 5 p.m., Division 3
Dos Pueblos at Atascadero, Tues. 4 p.m., Division 3 Wild Card
Westridge (Pasadena) at Nipomo, Tues. 4 p.m., Division 4 Wild Card
BOYS SOCCER
Dos Pueblos (Goleta) at SLO High, Fri. 5 p.m.
After losing in the Division 3 quarterfinals last season, back-to-back PAC 8 champion SLO High, led by sophomore Branden Dolezal and freshman Moises Hernandez, looks to make a deeper run in the tougher Division 2.
Arroyo Grande at Santa Maria, Fri. 5 p.m, Division 2
Paso Robles at Estancia (Costa Mesa), Fri. 5 p.m., Division 3
GIRLS WATER POLO
Temple City at Arroyo Grande, Thur. 5 p.m.
PAC 8 champion Arroyo Grande (19-7, 7-0 PAC 8) will open up the Division 2 playoffs with a match against Temple City (25-4, 6-2 Rio Hondo).
Paso Robles at Savanna (Anaheim), Thur. 5 p.m., Division 6
