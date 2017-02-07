Prep roundup: Nipomo boys basketball hangs on to beat Templeton

The Nipomo High School boys basketball team held on Tuesday night to defeat Templeton 60-54 at Nipomo High.
The Titans defense held Templeton to just two points in the first quarter, but the Eagles rallied to score 19 in the second quarter to tie the game at 21-21 going into halftime.
A 19-point fourth quarter by Nipomo (6-20, 6-7 Los Padres) sealed the win.
Nipmo finishes the regular season on the road against Santa Maria, and Templeton (5-16, 2-11 Los Padres) hosts first-place Cabrillo.
Arroyo Grande 63, SLO High 60 (2OT)
Zach Bullard scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Arroyo Grande in a double overtime win over SLO High on Tuesday night in Arroyo Grande.
SLO High missed 3-point shot at the final buzzer that would have sent it to triple overtime. It was the second overtime loss in a row for the Tigers after losing to Mission Prep in overtime on Friday night.
Patrick Angle scored 16 points for Arroyo Grande and AJ Panetta added 8 points.
Seth Moore lead SLO High with 15 points.
SLO High will wrap up its season on Friday at home against St. Joseph.
Pioneer Valley 53, Atascadero 51
Atascadero turned the ball over on its final five possessions leading to an upset loss to Pioneer Valley in Atascadero.
Levi Williams led Atascadero with 17 points, and Kyler Warren and Elijah Cooks had matching double-doubles with 12 points and 12 rebounds apiece.
Atasacdero’s senior point guard Marco Rojas had to leave the game early in the first quarter with an injury, after having scored Atascadero 's first five points.
Atascadero (15-9, 8-5 PAC 8) is now tied with Arroyo Grande for third place in the PAC 8, and the two will meet on Friday night in Atascadero.
Righetti 81, Paso Robles 71
Paso Robles junior Sebastian Galsim led everyone with 28 points, but it wasn’t enough against Righetti.
Paso Robles junior Gabe Linn added 12 points and 11 rebounds in the loss.
Paso Robles will wrap up its season on Friday night at home against Mission Prep.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mission Prep 48, St. Joseph 42
Mission Prep locked up a third-place finish in the PAC 8 and a spot in the playoffs with a win over St. Joseph.
Jennifer “Boo” Laird led the Royals with 21 points, and Julia Carney had 17 points. Ani Boncich chipped in eight points and eight rebounds.
Arroyo Grande 48, San Luis Obispo 39
Kinsey McBryde had a team-high 14 points, and Bryn Thoming added 13 to lead the second-place Eagles (18-6, 11-2 PAC 8) to victory.
Peyton Pelech and Meghan Smith each had eight points. Lorin Tapp lead the Tigers with 13 points.
Arroyo Grande rounds out the regular season Friday at home against Atascadero. San Luis Obispo (13-13, 6-7) finishes its season at St. Joseph on the same night. If the Tigers win, they will claim the fourth and final playoff spot.
Nipomo 52, Templeton 36
Abbey Gutierrez led the Titans to victory with a team-high 11 points, while also grabbing six rebounds.
Sidney Aguilera had 10 points, three assists and three steals, and Kylie Mendez chipped in eight points, eight boards and six assists.
Maddie Witcher also added nine points.
Nipomo (14-11 overall, 8-5 Los Padres Lague) remains in a tie for third place and plays host to Santa Maria on Thursday in the teams’ regular-season finale. Templeton (11-11, 7-6), meanwhile, falls into fifth place and will play at Cabrillo on Thursday to finish the regular season.
Righetti 55, Paso Robles 21
First-place Righetti pushed its winning streak to 15 games with a win over Paso Robles.
Sydney Meneses led the Bearcats with 7 points.
BOYS SOCCER
Atascadero 3, Pioneer Valley 2
Junior Carson Bedell scored the game-winner for Atascadero in the 79th minute to give the Greyhounds the win in Santa Maria.
Bedell assisted on the first goal of the game in the 11th minute to junior Manny Perez.
Following a goal that made it 1-1, Perez scored again in the second half off an assist from junior Jose Pena to make it 2-1.
Pioneer Valley evened it at 2-2, but Bedell put the Greyhounds up for good four minutes later.
Freshman goalkeeper Isreal Reyna had five saves for Atascadero (7-11-3, 4-7-2 PAC 8). Atascadero will host Arroyo Grande in its final game of the regular season on Thursday.
Paso Robles 1, Arroyo Grande 0, 2OT
Jose Mejia scored in the first half of the second overtime period for a win that moved the Bearcats to within two games of the second-place Eagles.
A through ball by Erick Reyes set up Mejia to play the game-winning goal calmly past the goalkeeper.
Paso Robles (16-6-1 overall, 9-4 PAC 8) next faces winless Mission Prep on Thursday. Arroyo Grande falls to 10-2 in the PAC 8 (13-7 overall.
