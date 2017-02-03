Prep roundup: Arroyo Grande boys soccer keeps pace in PAC 8 race with win

The Arroyo Grande High School boys soccer team beat Pioneer Valley 2-0 to set up a match next week with San Luis Obispo that will likely decide the PAC 8 title.
Matthew Bautista and Gopala Saur netted the goals for the Eagles.
San Luis Obispo, which beat Mission Prep on Friday, holds a half-game lead atop the standings with a 10-1-1 record, meaning the Eagles (12-7 overall, 10-2 PAC 8) will have to win Tuesday for a shot at the title.
After the Eagles take on SLO High, they’ll finish up the regular season at Atascadero. Pioneer Valley, which came into the game a half game out of second place, falls to 8-3-1 (15-5-2 overall).
BOYS SOCCER
San Luis Obispo 4, Mission Prep 0
A first-half San Luis Obispo penalty kick that resulted in a red card shown to the Mission Prep goalkeeper set the tone in a Tigers win that kept them in first place in the PAC 8 with two games remaining in the regular season.
Noa Tomaszewski converted from the spot for a 1-0 halftime lead. And with the Royals playing a man down, Luca Zovich, Moises Hernandez and Logan Axberg accounted for the remaining three goals on a muddy field at San Luis Obispo High School.
San Luis Obispo (14-3-2 overall, 10-1-1 PAC 8) next faces a match to likely decide the league title Tuesday at second-place Arroyo Grande, which sits just a half game behind in second place. Mission Prep (0-15-1, 0-12) plays at St. Joseph on Tuesday and at Paso Robles on Thursday to round out its season.
GIRLS SOCCER
San Luis Obispo 5, Mission Prep 1
Isabella Mendoza and Grace Park each scored two goals in the Tigers’ win. Susie Scaloni added the fifth for first-place San Luis Obispo (19-0-1 overall, 12-0 PAC 8), which closes out the regular season next week at home against Arroyo Grande on Tuesday and then at St. Joseph on Thursday.
Emma Kuchinski scored for Mission Prep (1-16-1, 0-11-1), which plays host to St. Joseph on Tuesday and Paso Robles on Thursday to finish its season.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Atascadero 77, Paso Robles 53
Kyler Warren had 19 points to lead a balanced scoring attack in the Greyhounds’ win.
Warren also pulled down 13 rebounds. Trevor Howell added 14 points, Marco Rojas had 13 and Elijah Cooks finished with 11 points and seven assists.
Sebastian Galsim led the Bearcats with 18 points, Gabe Linn had seven points and 10 rebounds, and Anthony Napoli chipped in nine points and five boards.
Atascasdero (15-8 overall, 8-4 PAC 8) rounds out the regular season at Pioneer Valley on Tuesday and at home against Arroyo Grande on Friday. Paso Robles (6-15, 1-11) finishes up the season at Righetti on Tuesday and home Friday against Mission Prep.
Pioneer Valley 51, Arroyo Grande 44
The Eagles fell at home to fall into fourth place in the PAC 8 standings.
Arroyo Grande (14-11 overall, 7-5 PAC 8) rounds out the season next week against San Luis Obispo on Tuesday and at third-place Atascadero on Friday.
Coast Union 58, Valley Christian Academy 17
Auggie Johnson scored a game-high 18 points for the Broncos.
Jez Lawson added 13 as all seven players who saw action scored points for Coast Union (18-3 overall, 8-0 Coast Valley), which next plays Coastal Christian on Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arroyo Grande 53, Pioneer Valley 12
Brynn Thoming led the way with 14 points and Jayci Bayne added 13 in the lopsided victory that kept Arroyo Grande two games behind first-place Righetti in the PAC 8 standings.
Meghan Smith ahd nine points, and Kinsey McBryde and AJ Bertelsen each chipped in six.
Arroyo Grande (16-6 overall, 9-2 PAC 8) concludes the regular season next week at San Luis Obispo on Tuesday and at home against Atascadero on Friday.
Atascadero 33, Paso Robles 31
The Greyhounds edged the Bearcats for their third PAC 8 victory.
Atascadero (5-15 overall, 3-9 PAC 8) next plays host to Pioneer Valley on Tuesday. Kim Buchanan had 10 points for Paso Robles (8-11, 4-6), which plays host to Righetti on Tuesday.
