Prep roundup: Morro Bay boys basketball bests Nipomo on Kalvin Hilliard’s 16 points

Senior guard Kalvin Hilliard scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Morro Bay boys basketball team to its second consecutive victory with a 41-33 triumph over Nipomo.
Spencer Cecil added 12 points for Morro Bay (18-7 overall, 8-4 Los Padres Leagye), which went 6 of 8 from the free-throw line down the stretch to pull away in a contest that was tight all the way through.
The Pirates, third place in the league standings, wrap up their regular season next week, first at Lompoc on Tuesday and then at home against Orcutt Academy on Thursday. Nipomo (5-20, 5-7) wraps up its season at home against Templeton and then at Santa Maria.
Santa Maria 82, Templeton 70
Templeton fell victim to the Santa Maria duo of Blake Truhitte and Joey Navarez, who each scored 24 points in a Los Padres League victory.
The Eagles fell to 2-10 in league play (5-15 overall) and will close out the season next week at Nipomo on Tuesday and at home Thursday against Cabrillo.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Nipomo 50, Morro Bay 47
Kylie Mendez led the way with an all-around performance for Nipomo with 15 points, nine steals, six assists, five rebounds and four blocks.
Sidney Aguilera had 11 points, four rebounds and four steals, and Abbey Gutierrez added 10 points.
Willow Bailey scored a game-high 22 points in Morro Bay’s losing effort.
Nipomo (13-11, 7-5 Los Padres League) plays at Templeton on Tuesday. Morro Bay (5-16, 3-9) plays host to Lompoc on the same night.
Templeton 77, Santa Maria 38
Julia Aurignac and Haley Hurdle each recorded a double-double as the Eagles rolled to a Los Padres League victory.
Aurignac led the way with 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Hurdle added 10 points and 10 board.
Annie Elterman chipped in 18 points, and Venessa Urciuoli added 14.
Templeton improved to 7-5 in league play (11-10 overall) with two games left in the regular season, at home Tuesday against Nipomo and then at Cabrillo on Thursday.
GIRLS WATER POLO
Santa Margarita 13, Arroyo Grande 2
The Eagles lost their opener of the Southern California Championship. Taylor York and Isabella Solis scored Arroyo Grande’s goals, and Danielle Jenkins recorded five saves and Hayley Henley four.
The Eagles (13-6 overall) play again twice Friday.
