Prep roundup: San Luis Obispo boys soccer moves into 1st place in PAC 8

The San Luis Obispo High School boys soccer team moved into first place in the PAC 8 standings after a 2-2 double-overtime draw with Pioneer Valley on Wednesday.
The Tigers’ Noa Tomaszewski scored just before the first half ended, and Moises Hernandez scored another from 18-yards off a Branden Dolezal assist to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead.
Pioneer Valley (8-2-2 PAC 8) closed the gap with a free kick goal with 20 minutes to go and equalized on a counterattack 10 minutes later. The sides remained deadlocked after two overtime periods.
San Luis Obispo (14-3-2, 9-1-1 PAC 8) will play Mission Prep on Friday before taking on second-place Arroyo Grande on Tuesday.
Atascadero 0, St. Joseph 0 (OT)
Atascadero amassed 27 shots on goal but couldn’t find a winner. Israel Reyna had three saves for the Greyhounds (6-11-3, 3-7-2 PAC 8), who play Arroyo Grande at home on Tuesday.
Arroyo Grande 2, Paso Robles 1 (OT)
Aiden Kerr scored the Bearcat's only goal in the first half, before Arroyo Grande equalized late in the second. The Eagles would go on to score midway through the second half of overtime.
Paso Robles (15-6-1, 8-4 PAC 8) goalkeeper Victor Rodriguez had five saves.
GIRLS SOCCER
Atascadero 3, St. Joseph 1
The Greyhounds scored three first-half goals — one by Marina Garcia, Hannah Flickinger and Melanie Ragain. Claire Lohayza had three saves and Lauren Tarica added two saves.
Atascadero improves to 13-6-2 and 6-5 in PAC 8 play.
San Luis Obispo 2, Pioneer Valley 0
The Tigers scored two second-half goals to remain undefeated on the year. Olivia Ortiz and Sarah Attala each found the back of the net for San Luis Obispo (18-0-1, 11-0 PAC 8). Emily Lemiere assisted on Attala’s goal.
The Tigers will play Mission Prep at home on Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
San Luis Obispo 72, Pioneer Valley 51
Seth Moore had 24 points, Nate Higgins had 12 points and Carson O’Conner added 10 points for San Luis Obispo (12-14, 4-7 PAC 8). The Tigers outscored the Warriors 30-17 in the third quarter to pull away.
San Luis Obispo will host league-leading Mission Prep on Friday night.
Mission Prep 81, Righetti 63
Five players had double-digit scoring nights for the Royals, including Jake Jensen with 23 points. Vince Ricigliano had 20 points, Kyle Stewart had 12 and both Carter Gran and Kyle Colvin chipped in 10 points apiece.
The Royals (18-8, 10-1 PAC 8) led 42-27 at the half.
St. Joseph 60, Atascadero 59
The Knights edged the Greyhounds after Atascadero rallied from a 20-8 first quarter deficit. Jojo Walker had 23 points and seven assists for St. Joseph.
Arroyo Grande 60, Paso Robles 51
Jacob Soriano had 13 points, Will Silmon had 12 points and Gage Gomez added 11 points for the Eagles. Soriano had seven points in the fourth quarter.
The Eagles jumped out to a 20-10 lead after the first quarter.
The Bearcats were paced by Sebastian Galsim, who had 12 points and Gabe Linn, who had 10 points and seven rebounds. Cade Casida and Anthony Napoli each scored eight points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Righetti 60, Mission Prep 48
Zane Sheckherd helped first place Righetti remain undefeated in PAC 8 play by way of 17 points and Ashley Reynoso added 14. Emily Lucier led the Royals with a game-high 20 points.
Mission Prep (6-14, 6-5 PAC 8) will play San Luis Obispo on Friday.
San Luis Obispo 61, Pioneer Valley 35
San Luis Obispo used a 14-5 first quarter and a 16-4 second quarter to put the Warriors away early. Whitney Burns had 18 points and Lorin Tapp had 11 for San Luis Obispo (13-11, 6-5), which moves into a tie for third place with Mission Prep.
The Tigers will play the Royals on Friday.
Arroyo Grande 58, Paso Robles 26
Brynn Thoming led a balanced Arroyo Grande attack with 12 points and Peyton Pelech added 10 points. Kinsey McBryde and Jayci Bayne each had nine points and AJ Bertelsen recorded eight points.
Sydney Meneses had 8 points for Paso Robles.
The second place Eagles (16-6, 9-2 PAC 8) will take on Pioneer Valley on Friday.
