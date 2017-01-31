Prep roundup: Nipomo girls soccer continues run to repeat as Los Padres League champs

The Nipomo High School girls soccer team continued its march toward another league title Tuesday night with a convincing 6-2 win over Orcutt Academy.
The win puts Nipomo (8-6-3 overall, 7-1-2 Los Padres League) in the driver’s seat ahead of Lompoc and Santa Ynez.
Nipomo junior Jackie Lopez, a first-team all-league player last season, has continued to play well this season and had two goals against Orcutt. Lopez’s first goal of the night came off an assist from Cydney Crowe to make it 2-1, part of a four-goal first half.
Crowe, a junior who played defense last season but has moved to forward this season, had a pretty flick assist to Jenna Lane, who scored to make it 3-1. But the goal of the night came from junior Diana DeLeon, who buried a free kick from about 20 yards out to tied the score at 1-1.
Sweet free kick goal right here from junior Diana DeLeon off an Orcutt hand ball. And she doesn't even celebrate! Score tied 1-1. pic.twitter.com/ch5nlVThvm— Travis Gibson (@TravisDgibson) February 1, 2017
There are no breaks for the Titans the rest of the week after rainy weather condensed the schedule due to cancellations. After beating Morro Bay 3-1 on Monday, Nipomo will play the Pirates again Thursday before facing Cabrillo on Saturday, a makeup game from last Tuesday.
Nipomo controls its own destiny — win out, and they are Los Padres League champions.
GIRLS SOCCER
Atascadero 1, Paso Robles 0
Melanie Ragain score the lone goal in Atascadero’s win over Paso Robles. Goalie Claire Lohayza had two saves for the Greyhounds.
BOYS SOCCER
Paso Robles 2, Atascadero 0
Benjamin Permenko scored both goals in the Bearcats’ victory.
Maurcio Mincitar and Aiden Kerr recorded the assists, while goalkeeper Alexander Aceves had five saves.
Paso Robles (15-5-1 overall, 8-3 PAC 8) next plays host to Arroyo Grande on Wednesday, while Atascadero (6-11-2, 3-7-1) plays host to St. Joseph.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Templeton 62, Morro Bay 22
Haley Hurdle and Julia Aurignac each recorded a double-double in the Eagles’ lopsided Los Padres League victory.
Aurignac scored a game-high 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, while Hurdle had 10 points and 15 boards to go along with six steals.
“We started off super hot, and they just couldn’t make a shot,” Templeton head coach Shawn Koehler said. “It was just one of those games.”
Also for Templeton, Annie Elterman had 12 points and six steals, Emma Ross 11 points, nine rebounds and six steals. Venessa Urciuoli added 10 points.
Templeton (10-10 overall, 6-5 LPL) next plays at Santa Maria on Thursday, while Morro Bay (5-15, 3-8) plays host to Nipomo.
Nipomo 73, Orcutt Academy 27
Abbey Gutierrez scored a game-high 23 points in the Titans’ Los Padres League victory.
Sidney Aguilera added 15 points and seven steals, while Kylie Mendez and Rody Canton each had eight. Mendez also recorded a game-high 14 assists to go along with five steals.
Nipomo (12-11 overall, 6-5 LPL) next plays at Morro Bay on Thursday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Morro Bay 65, Templeton 50
Spencer Cecil exploded for 30 points in Morro Bay’s Los Padres League win.
Kalvin Hilliard added 10 points for the Pirates (17-8 overall, 7-4 Los Padres), who next play at Nipomo on Thursday. Templeton (5-14, 2-9) plays host to Santa Maria on Thursday.
GIRLS WATER POLO
Arroyo Grande 15, Atascadero 2
Seven players scored as Arroyo Grande wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the PAC 6 league tournament that starts next week.
Madison Barniech and Isabella Solis led the way with four goals apiece. Sara Parson and Taylor York each had two. Danielle Jenkins (nine) and Hailey Henley (five) combined for 14 saves.
Arroyo Grande wrapped up the league season with a perfect 5-0 record (12-5 overall), while Atascadero fell to 2-3 (10-11 overall).
The league tournament kicks off Tuesday.
Santa Ynez 9, San Luis Obispo 7
The Tigers trailed just 8-7 after a rally late in the fourth quarter against nonconference opponent Santa Ynez, but a miscommunication led to an insurance goal to spoil San Luis Obispo’s senior night.
Sofia Terry, Clea Wendt and Anna Petersen all had two goals for the Tigers (10-11 overall, 1-4 PAC 6), who next play in the prelims of the league tournament Tuesday at Arroyo Grande High School.
The score was tied at 2-2 at the end of the first period, and Santa Ynez led 7-4 at halftime and 7-6 at the end of the third period.
“They fought hard,” San Luis Obispo head coach Stephen jomaoas said. “We were neck and neck the whole way.”
