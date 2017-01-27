Prep roundup: SLO High boys soccer wins 1-0, Mission Prep boys hoops stay in 1st place

The San Luis Obispo High School boys soccer team came away with a 1-0 victory over Paso Robles thanks to Branden Dolezal’s goal with five minutes remaining. Dolezal latched on to a Logan Axberg cross for what proved to be the game-winner.
Benji Alonso had six saves in the shutout for San Luis Obispo (12-3-1, 8-1 PAC 8), which will play host to Righetti on Monday. Paso Robles (13-5-1, 6-3) will next play host to Pioneer Valley on the same day.
Atascadero 0, Righetti 0 (OT)
The Greyhounds remained deadlocked with the Warriors after two overtime periods, despite mustering 17 shots on goal. Israel Reyna had four saves for Atascadero (5-9-2, 2-5-1 PAC 8), which plays at Mission Prep on Monday.
GIRLS SOCCER
San Luis Obispo 1, Paso Robles 0
Bailey Frost scored the lone goal off an Olivia Ortiz cross as the Tigers remained undefeated this season. San Luis Obispo (16-0-1) will take on Righetti on Monday. Paso Robles (11-6, 4-5) plays at Pioneer Valley on the same day.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Mission Prep 70, Arroyo Grande 57
Carter Gran had 25 points, and Jake Jensen added 15 to pace the Royals. Mission Prep (16-8, 8-1 PAC 8) held a 12-point lead at halftime and hung on for the win that maintained its one-game lead atop the PAC 8 standings..
Patrick Angle hit four 3-pointers for Arroyo Grande on the way to 16 points. AJ Panetta added 12 points for the Eagles (13-9, 6-3 PAC 8).
Mission Prep next plays host to second-place Atascadero on Monday, while Arroyo Grande (13-9, 6-3) next plays at St. Joseph on the same night.
Atascadero 69, Righetti 55
The Greyhounds used a 21-point third quarter to pull away in a PAC 8 victory that keeps them one game behind first-place Mission Prep. Atascadero (14-6 overall, 7-2 PAC 8) faces the Royals in a game Monday that could decide the league championship.
San Luis Obispo 80, Paso Robles 45
Mac McConnell had 16 points and Nate Higgins had 15 to lead the Tigers. San Luis Obispo (11-13, 3-6 PAC 8) had 25 assists as a team and will play Righetti on Monday. Paso Robles (6-12, 1-8) plays host to Pioneer Valley on the same night.
Coast Union 62, Maricopa 9
Jack Mackinnon had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Jez Lawson added 14 points and six assists for the Broncos. Auggie Johnson had 13 points and six assists for Coast Union (16-3, 6-0 Coast Valley League).
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
San Luis Obispo 45, Paso Robles 36
Whitney Burns had 13 points — seven in the fourth quarter — as the Tigers used a 14-7 fourth quarter to pull away from the Bearcats. Jenna Lee had 10 points and Lily Svetich added nine for San Luis Obispo (12-10, 5-4 PAC 8), which will play Righetti on Monday.
Sydney Meneses had a team-high 14 points for the Bearcats (3-6 PAC 8).
Arroyo Grande 41, Mission Prep 36
The Eagles were led by Meghan Smith’s 17 points. Aleeza Bedania had eight points and Brynn Thoming had six more for Arroyo Grande (14-6, 7-2 PAC 8).
GIRLS WATER POLO
Riverside Poly 7, Arroyo Grande 4
The Eagles fell in a non-league match to divisional opponent No. 3 Riverside Poly after a scoreless first half. Arroyo Grande trailed 3-0 before scoring three goals in the third period and another in the fourth, all of which were scored by Isabella Solis.
Danielle Jenkins had 13 saves for Arroyo Grande (13-3), which will host Huntington Beach on Saturday.
