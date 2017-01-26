Prep roundup: Cabrillo boys basketball rolls past Morro Bay

Cabrillo junior LeAndrew Knight nearly beat Morro Bay by himself Thursday night.
Knight had 28 points for the Cabrillo High School boys basketball team to push its winning streak to nine games with a 70-34 win over Morro Bay on Thursday night.
Knight, who has drawn interest from Utah State and Boise State, scored 16 points in the first half and helped the Conquistadores jump out to a 39-19 lead at the break.
On defense, the long arms of the Cabrillo big men kept Morro Bay from getting anything going on offense, and cold shooting from the outside didn’t help. The Pirates managed just 10 points in the second and third quarters combined. Morro Bay senior Spencer Cecil led the way with eight points.
Cabrillo (19-3, 10-0) remains undefeated in Los Padres League play and looks poised to repeat last season’s 14-0 league run. Cabrillo is now 37-1 in league play over the past three seasons.
Morro Bay will look to regroup at home against Templeton on Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lompoc 34, Templeton 27
The Eagles hung around with Los Padres League power Lompoc all game long but ultimately came up short despite an eight-point, 14-rebound performance from Julia Aurignac.
Templeton trailed just 14-13 at halftime.
“We tried to limit possessions because they are just so quick,” Templeton head coach Shawn Koehler said. “It was close.”
Haley Hurdle added six points for Templeton (9-10 overall, 5-5 LPL), which next faces Morro Bay at home Tuesday.
Santa Ynez 56, Nipomo 44
Kylie Mendez led the way in Nipomo’s loss with 13, five rebounds, three assists and steals
Sidney Aguilera had nine points, five rebounds and steals, and Madelyn Witcher added eight points and five boards.
Nipomo (11-11 overall, 5-5 Los Padres League) next plays host to Orcutt Academy on Tuesday.
Comments