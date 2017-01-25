High School Sports

Prep roundup: Paso Robles boys soccer rolls past Atascadero

Benjamin Permenko had two goals and Mauricio Mincitar recorded two assists and a goal in the Paso Robles boys soccer team’s 5-2 win Wednesday over Atascadero. Paso Robles took a 4-0 lead into halftime.

Jesus Mendoza and Eric Reyes had a goal apiece, and both Daniel Zavala and Sergio Torres had assists. Alex Aceves had six saves in goal for the Bearcats (14-1, 6-2 PAC 8), who will play at San Luis Obispo on Saturday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Coast Union 69, Maricopa 20

Jez Lawson had 18 points, six rebounds and four assists in the Broncos’ victory. Jack Mackinnon had 12 points and nine rebounds and Auggie Johnson added 10 points and seven assists.

Coast Union will play at Maricopa this Friday at 6:30 p.m.

