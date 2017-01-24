Prep roundup: Templeton girls basketball beats Santa Ynez on last-second shot

Santa Ynez came roaring back to score 23 points in the fourth quarter at home against Templeton High on Tuesday Night. But the Eagles had the last shot, and Annie Elterman made it count.
The senior captain hit a running 9-foot jump-shot to knock off the Pirates, 53-51.
Elterman finished with 17 points from Templeton (9-9, 5-4 Los Padres).
Santa Ynez hit a 3-point shot with five seconds left to tie the game at 51 before Elterman hit the game-winner.
Haley Hurdle added nine points and eight rebounds and Julia Aurignac had seven points and 11 rebounds for the Eagles.
The win moved Templeton into a tie for fourth place with Nipomo in the Los Padres League. Templeton will host Lompoc on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Righetti 57, Arroyo Grande 54
First place Righetti held on for the win over second place Arroyo Grande to extend its winning streak to 10 games.
Arroyo Grande trailed by 12 points entering the fourth quarter, but cut the lead to two with 18 seconds to play.
Brynn Thoming finished the game with 26 points for Arroyo Grande. Jaci Bayne added 9 points for the Eagles.
The win gave Righetti (16-3, 8-0 PAC 8) a season sweep over Arroyo Grande (13-6, 6-2 PAC 8) and put the Warriors in the driver’s seat for a PAC 8 title.
San Luis Obispo 52, Atascadero 42
After trailing by six points to start the fourth quarter, San Luis Obispo outscored Atascadero 22-6 in the fourth quarter to grab a road win.
Lily Svetich and Whitney Burns led the fourth quarter run for the Tigers and finished with 17 points and 14 points, respectively.
San Luis Obispo (11-10, 4-4 PAC 8) goes on the road to play Paso Robles on Friday.
Cabrillo 53, Nipomo 39
Nipomo senior Kiesa Romero scored 11 points and had seven rebounds in the loss to first place Cabrillo.
Sidney Aguilera had nine points and Kylie Mendez added six points and 10 assists for the Titans.
Nipomo (11-10 overall, 5-4 LPL) will host Santa Ynez on Thursday.
St. Joseph 39, Paso Robles 37
The Bearcats were edged out in a PAC 8 contest despite Kim Buchanan’s team-high 15 points.
Paso Robles (7-10 overall, 3-5 PAC 8) next faces San Luis Obispo at home Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mission Prep 73, Pioneer Valley 36
Kyle Colvin had a game-high 20 points, and Kyle Gran added 18 as the Royals won big to maintain their one-game lead atop the PAC 8 standings.
In all, 12 players chipped in points for Mission Prep (15-8 overall, 7-1 PAC 8), which next plays at second-place Arroyo Grande on Friday.
St. Joseph 84, Paso Robles 35
Senior St. Joseph’s point guard JoJo Walker returned from injury and helped the Knights to a win over Paso Robles. Scott McBeth led the way with 21 points for a St. Joseph team that was up 35-9 after the first quarter.
Paso Robles played without three starting guards for the third game in a row and was led by SU Ngiraitpang’s eight points.
Paso Robles will play SLO High on Friday.
Arroyo Grande 56, Righetti 51 (OT)
The Eagles rallied from a seven-point fourth-quarter deficit to force overtime and eventually pull out a win to remain in a three-way tie for second place in the PAC 8.
Arroyo Grande outscored Righetti 8-3 in the extra period.
AJ Panetta scored a team-high 22 points, 14 coming in the second half, thanks to a 10-of-10 performance from the free-throw line.
Zac Bullard had 10 points, and Patrick Angle added nine.
Arroyo Grande (13-8 overall, 6-2 PAC 8) next faces Mission Prep at home Friday.
Atascadero 70, San Luis Obispo 53
Four players scored in double figures for the Greyhounds in a win to remain a game behind first-place Mission Prep in the PAC 8.
Levi Williams led the way with 18 points, and Trevor Howell added 16, along with six rounds and four assists. Elijah Cooks had 12 points, six rebounds and four assists, while Kyler Warren recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 boards.
Seth Moore led the way for San Luis Obispo with 18 points, and Mac McConnell added 12.
Atascadero (13-6 overall, 6-2 PAC 8) next faces Righetti on Friday. San Luis Obispo (10-13, 2-6) plays host to Paso Robles on the same day.
Morro Bay 67, Santa Maria 63
Spencer Cecil scored 21 points for Morro Bay in the win on the road over Santa Maria. Tyler Chivens added 16 points for the Pirates (15-7, 6-3 Los Padres).
Morro Bay will host first place Cabrillo on Thursday.
Coast Union 66, Shandon 22
Jack MacKinnon scored a game-high 26 points in the Broncos’ big win.
Auggie Johnson added 17 points for Coast Union (14-3 overall, 4-0 Coast Valley League), which next plays at Maricopa on Wednesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Paso Robles 3, St. Joseph 0
Leonardo Anaya scored two first-half goals, the opener on a penalty kick, to lead the Bearcats to the PAC 8 victory. Aiden Kerr rounded out the scoring with a second-half penalty kick.
Paso Robles (12-4-1 overall, 5-2 PAC 8) next plays Atascadero on Wednesday.
San Luis Obispo 2, Atascadero 1
San Luis Obispo junior Tristan Torres scored two second-half goals, including one from 40 yards out, to lift the Tigers past Atascasdero.
Torres’s goal with 15 minutes left in the game sealed the win for San Luis Obispo (12-3-1, 7-1 PAC 8).
Destin Ybarra had the lone goal for Atascadero on a muddy night at SLO High. The Tigers host Paso Robles on Friday.
GIRLS WATER POLO
Arroyo Grande 14, San Luis Obispo 2
The Eagles jumped out to a 9-1 lead in the first half en route to the lopsided victory.
Isabella Solis lead the way with three goals, while Sam Hazel, Hannah Blum, Paige Leonard and Sam Vitt all added two goals apiece.
Danielle Jenkins recorded seven saves, while Hayley Henley had four.
Arroyo Grande (11-3 overall, 4-0 PAC 8) next faces a nonconference matchup with Poly (Riverside) on Friday. San Luis Obispo (10-10, 1-4) next faces Santa Ynez on Jan. 31.
Atascadero 18, Pioneer Valley 3
Three players scored multiple goals for Atascadero in its big win over Pioneer Valley.
Faith Archibald had seven goals, Evelyn Nichols six and Sophie Anderson scored three.
Goalie Kaela Andrus had seven saves for Atascadero (11-10, 2-2 PAC 8). They will play first place Arroyo Grande on Tuesday.
Girls Soccer
San Luis Obispo 1, Atascadero 0
San Luis Obispo sophomore Olivia Ortiz scored on an assist from Molly Massman to keep the Tigers undefeated on the season.
San Luis Obispo (15-0-1, 8-0 PAC 8) go on the road against Paso Robles on Friday.
