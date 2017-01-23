Prep notebook: A.G. boys basketball sneaks into PAC 8 contention

Don’t look now, but the Arroyo Grande boys basketball team is making a run. The Eagles came up with a big home win Friday night against then-first place Atascadero, led by 19 points from AJ Panetta.
Arroyo Grande is now sitting in second place in the PAC 8, tied with St. Joseph and Atascadero at 5-2 in league play. All three teams are looking up at Mission Prep at 6-1. The Eagles have another key game Tuesday on the road against Righetti, the only team to beat Mission Prep this season.
CIF Central Section Vote
The CIF Central Section board will vote Tuesday afternoon on the future of 13 schools that are currently a part of the CIF Southern Section. The schools are Nipomo, Templeton, Atascadero, Morro Bay, Mission Prep, Arroyo Grande, San Luis Obispo, St. Joseph, Pioneer Valley, Righetti, Santa Maria, Orcutt Academy and Paso Robles high school. All 13 schools filed paperwork to make the jump from the massive Southern Section last year. The vote, which is expected to be in favor of the move, would take affect for the 2018-19 school year.
Other Key Matchups Tuesday
There are two big games Tuesday for a pair of top-ranked South County girls basketballs teams. Nipomo, ranked No. 9 in the latest CIF Southern Section D4AA poll, takes on first-place Cabrillo (8-0 Los Padres). Arroyo Grande, No. 14 in the latest D2AA poll, hosts first-place Righetti (7-0 PAC 8). If the Eagles can avenge a 60-43 loss from Jan. 3, Arroyo Grande would move into a tie for first place in the league.
