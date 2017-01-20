Prep roundup: Arroyo Grande girls basketball wins its sixth in a row

Brynn Thoming was one of four players to score in double figures for the Arroyo Grande High School girls basketball team in a 66-43 win over Atascadero on Friday night in Atascadero.
Thoming led the balanced scoring attack with 15 points. Jayci Bayne added 13 points, Kinssey McBryde had 11 points and Peyton Pelech had 10 points for the Eagles.
Arroyo Grande started off slow on the offensive end and carried an 11-6 lead into the second quarter.
Arroyo Grande started off slow on the offensive end and carried an 11-6 lead into the second quarter. That's when the defense turned up the heat and expanded the lead to 28-15 at halftime.
McBryde, who was quiet in the first half, hit three 3-pointers in the third quarter. A.J. Bertelsen joined the fun and scored all nine of her points in the third, part of a 23-point quarter that put the game out of reach.
Atascadero's Taylor Degnan led the Hounds with 15 points.
Atascadero's Taylor Degnan led the Hounds with 15 points.
Arroyo Grande (13-5, 6-1 PAC 8) is still one game back of first-place Righetti, which beat Pioneer Valley on Friday 69-38 to move to 6-0 in league play. The two teams will meet for the second time this season Tuesday in Arroyo Grande. Righetti won the first meeting 60-43.
Atascadero (4-10, 2-4 PAC 8) will host San Luis Obispo.
Mission Prep 43, Paso Robles 36
Ani Boncich had 15 points, seven steals and seven rebounds, and Julia Carney had 14 points to lead the Royals (6-12, 4-3 PAC 8). Paso Robles was led by Kim Buchanan’s 15 points. Sydney Meneses added nine points for the Bearcats (7-9, 3-4 PAC 8).
San Luis Obispo 48, St. Joseph 44
The Tigers rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit thanks in part to a late Jenna Lee steal and layup and two free throws by freshman Kayla Craft with 11 seconds left.
Whitney Burns had 13 points, Lee had 12 and Lily Svetich added nine for San Luis Obispo (10-10, 3-4 PAC 8).
“We were composed and under control on both ends of the the floor,” said San Luis Obispo head coach Dan Monroe, whose team will play at Atascadero on Tuesday. “We didn’t panic or get in a hurry.”
BOYS BASKETBALL
Arroyo Grande 57, Atascadero 44
AJ Panetta had 19 points — 13 in the second half — to help the Eagles top the Greyhounds. Arroyo Grande began the game trailing 9-0 before outscoring Atascadero 17-6 in the second quarter.
Patrick Angle had 13 points, and Zach Bullard added eight. Sam Soenksen came off the bench and scored six points while holding Atascadero’s Kyler Warren to five points.
Elijah Cooks led the Greyhounds with 14 points and five blocks, while Marco Rojas had eight points and Warren had 10 rebounds.
Mission Prep 86, Paso Robles 51
Carter Gran had 21 points and Jake Jensen recorded 17 points for the Royals, who improve to 6-1 in the PAC 8. Kyle Colvin registered 13 points for Mission Prep.
Paso Robles was without three starters, but freshman Cade Casida scored 17 points off the bench, hitting five 3-pointers and recorded two steals. Gabe Linn had 14 points and Aiden Kearns chipped in six points and six rebounds.
On Tuesday, Paso Robles will face St. Joseph on the road.
St. Joseph 89, San Luis Obispo 86
Seth Moore scored 38 points in a loss for the Tigers, who trailed 42-40 at halftime. Mac McConnell had 17 points and Nate Higgins added 11 for San Luis Obispo (10-12, 2-5 PAC 8).
Coast Union 66, Cuyama Valley 16
Jack Mackinnon led the Broncos with 21 points, seven rebounds and six steals. Riley Kennedy chipped in 11 points and Jez Lawson had seven points, seven assists and seven rebounds for Coast Union (13-3, 3-0 Coast Valley League).
BOYS SOCCER
San Luis Obispo 6, St. Joseph 0
The Tigers had six different goal scorers in the shutout. Branden Dolezal opened the scoring off an assist by Diego Albarran. Mondo Garza headed in the second goal for the Tigers to make it 2-0 at the half.
Luca Zovich had the third, assisted by Josh Brechwald, and freshman Christian Mondragon scored the fourth goal, which was assisted by Noa Tomaszewski. Vaughn Pavlovich scored the fifth, and Ethan Herlihy scored the final goal off a Mondragon assist. Benji Alonso had two saves for San Luis Obispo (11-3-1, 6-1 PAC 8), which will host Atascadero on Tuesday.
