Prep roundup: Templeton girls basketball wins big behind Julia Aurignac

Julia Aurignac led the way in Templeton’s 64-32 win over Orcutt Academy with 22 points and 10 rebounds.
Annie Elterman had 14 points and seven steals, and Haley Hurdle turned in a solid all-around performance with eight points, 13 boards and six steals.
Templeton (8-8, 4-4 Los Padres League) next faces Santa Ynez on Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lompoc 50, Nipomo 44
Abbey Gutierrez and Kiesa Romero each had 13 points in Nipomo’s loss. Gutierrez also came away with four steals.
Kylie Mnedez added 10 points, six steals and three assists for the Titans (11-9 overall, 5-3 Los Padres League), who next face a road game against Cabrillo on Tuesday.
GIRLS WATER POLO
Paso Robles 16, Pioneer Valley 0
Nine different players scored in Paso Robles’ lopsided win.
Tatiana Smeltzer led the way with four goals, Emily Christian had three, and Halle Nash and Mackenzie Raymond each added two.
The Bearcats (10-6 overall, 3-1 PAC 8) next play in the Oxnard Tournament over the weekend before continuing league play at home Tuesday against Righetti.
