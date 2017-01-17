Prep roundup: Mission Prep boys basketball routs St. Joseph behind Kyle Colvin’s 31

Mission Prep’s Kyle Colvin launched his signature high-arcing shot from deep behind the 3-point line in the second quarter of Tuesday night’s game against St. Joseph.
It was long and right —but it banked in anyways. It was that kind of night for Colvin and the Mission Prep boys basketball team in an 80-40 win over first-place St. Joseph. The junior made seven 3-pointers, including four in the second quarter, and finished with a game-high 31 points.
Kyle. Colvin. ☄️— Travis Gibson (@TravisDgibson) January 18, 2017
29pts. @MPAthletics up 61-35. 5 mins left in 3Q. pic.twitter.com/jenSKCyKPo
“My teammates gave me really good passes and set good screens. There’s not much more you can ask for,” Colvin said.
Coming off a 70-40 win over SLO High on Friday night, Mission Prep came out hot again, starting the game on a 9-0 run to lead 52-31 at half.
Corner 3 is Kyle Colvin's best shot. He shows it here. He's got 24 with 1:33 left till half. pic.twitter.com/yxlPTK76it— Travis Gibson (@TravisDgibson) January 18, 2017
In reality, St. Joseph was out of the game by the second quarter.
But the Knights played Tuesday night without their best player — and maybe the best player in the PAC 8 — senior point guard JoJo Walker. The Portland commit was averaging better than 24 points per game before getting injured last week in a loss to Atascadero.
“It definitely wasn’t as fast (without Walker),” Colvin said. “He’s a very good player.”
Without Walker, St. Joseph struggled to get into its offense and Mission Prep capitalized with turnovers and fast-break points.
“We played really good team defense. We were helping each other, we were talking and our guards pressured,” Colvin said.
Vince Ricigliano added 13 points, and Carter Gran had 11 points for Mission Prep. St. Joseph was led by Connor Morinini with 14 points.
The win moved Mission Prep into a tie for first place in the PAC 8 with Atasacdero. St. Joseph (15-4, 4-2 PAC 8) and Mission Prep will meet again Feb. 7 in Santa Maria in a game that will likely decide the PAC 8 champion. And Walker probably won’t miss that one.
“We just got to keep working and hope we are ready for next time,” Colvin said.
Mission Prep (13-8, 5-1 PAC 8) plays host to Paso Robles on Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Arroyo Grande 49, San Luis Obispo 44
Arroyo Grande overcame a six-point deficit going into the final period, taking the lead for good on a late 3-point play by Jacob Soriano.
He also hit a 3-pointer during the rally and finished with 13 points. Zac Bullard scored a game-high 14 points, 10 coming in the first quarter, and grabbed eight rebounds. Patrick Angle added 11 points and four steals for Arroyo Grande (11-8 overall, 4-2 PAC 8), which next plays host to Atascadero on Friday.
Seth Moore led the way with nine points for San Luis Obispo (10-11, 2-4), which plays next at St. Joseph on Friday.
Atascadero 58, Pioneer Valley 51
The Greyhounds overcame a game-high 28-point effort by Pioneer Valley’s Louis Partida-Ruiz to claim the PAC 8 victory.
Kyler Warren and Elijah Cooks each scored 16 points to lead the way for Atascadero. Warren also pulled down 20 rebounds and had five blocks, while Cooks had five assists.
Marco Rojas added 15 points for the Hounds, and Trevor Howell had 11 points and five assists for Atascadero (12-5 overall, 5-1 PAC 8), which next plays at Arroyo Grande on Friday.
Righetti 70, Paso Robles 53
Gabe Linn had a team-high 22 points and 12 rebounds in Paso Robles’ losing effort.
Sebastian Galsim scored 11 points, Suilal Ngiraitpang had nine and Griffin Betancourt added eight points and three rebounds.
The Bearcats (6-9 overall, 1-5 PAC 8) are back in action Friday at Mission Prep.
Coast Union 68, Valley Christian
Auggie Johnson scored a game-high 19 points, Sam MacKinnon added 14 and Jez Lawson 13 as Coast Union stayed perfect in the Coast Valley League.
Riley Kennedy had a team-high nine rebounds to go along with seven points.
The Broncos (12-3 overall, 2-0 league) next face Coastal Christian on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arroyo Grande 54, San Luis Obispo 29
Kinsey McBryde and Brynn Thoming led the Eagles to victory with a game-high 16 points apiece.
Peyton Pelech added eight points for Arroyo Grande (12-5, 5-1 PAC 8), which next plays at Atascadero on Friday. San Luis Obispo (9-10, 2-4) plays host to St. Joseph on the same day.
Righetti 58, Paso Robles 27
Sydney Meneses led the way with nine points in Paso Robles’ losing effort.
The Bearcats (6-8 overall, 3-3 PAC 8) return to action at home Friday against Mission Prep.
Nipomo 56, Santa Maria 37
Sidney Aguilera led the way with 13 points, Madelyn Witcher had 11 and Abbey Gutierrez 10 in Nipomo’s win over Santa Maria.
The Titals (10-9 overall, 4-3 Los Padres League) plays host to Lompoc on Thursday.
Cabrillo 53, Templeton 33
Templeton trailed only 21-17 at halftime but watched Cabrillo pull away with a 20-point third quarter.
Annie Elterman scored a team-high 12 points for the Eagles, and Camryn Roth added 10.
The Eagles (7-9 overall, 3-4 Los Padres League) are in action again Thursday against Orcutt Academy.
GIRLS SOCCER
San Luis Obispo 2, Arroyo Grande 0
San Luis Obispo netted two second-half goals to remain unbeaten on the season.
Joella Holmes opened the scoring off corner from Olivia Ortiz, who added the second off an assist from Amber Nunes.
The Tigers (13-0-1, 6-0 PAC 8) are in action again Friday when they play host to St. Joseph.
Pioneer Valley 3, Atascadero 2 (OT)
Pioneer Valley scored on a penalty kick with three minutes to play in overtime to beat Atascadero.
Makayla Fetzer and Marina Garcia each had goals for Atascadero in the loss. Claire Iohayza had three saves.
BOYS SOCCER
San Luis Obispo 3, Arroyo Grande 0
San Luis Obispo scored in the seventh minute and didn’t look back en route to a PAC 8 victory.
Defender Josh Breckwald opened the scoring with a headed-in corner kick from Tristan Torres. It was Torres responsible for the second goal 10 minutes later when his free kick deflected off an Arroyo Grande defender and into the back of the net.
The Eagles wrapped up the scoring 10 minutes into the second half on a goal by freshman Moises Hernandez off a through ball assist by Edson Servin to set up a one-on-one matchup with the goalkeeper.
Luis Aldarren recorded two saves in the shutout.
San Luis Obispo (10-3-1 overall, 5-1-0 PAC 8) plays next at St. Joseph on Friday, while Arroyo Grande (7-5-0, 4-2-0) plays host to Atascadero on the same day.
Paso Robles 1, Righetti 0
Benjamin Permenko scored an unassisted second-half game-winner for Paso Robles. Victor Rodriguez had four saves to record the shutout for the Bearcats (10-4-1 overall, 3-2-0 PAC 8), who next play at Mission Prep on Friday.
Pioneer Valley 2, Atascadero 1
Pioneer Valley went up 2-0 early in the second half, and Atascadero couldn’t recover despite a 77th-minute penalty kick goal by Manny Perez.
The Greyhounds earned the spot kick when Scott Mello was taken down in the penlty area as he made a run on goal.
Atascadero (5-7-1 overall, 2-3 PAC 8) plays at Arroyo Grande on Friday.
GIRLS WATER POLO
Paso Robles 7, Atascadero 4
The sister duo of senior Marina Smeltzer and Freshman Tatiana Smeltzer each scored three goals to lead Paso Robles, the No. 2-ranked team in the latest CIF-Southern Section Division 6 poll.
The Bearcats drew four penalty shots and six 6-on-5 opportunities.
Paso Robles goalkeeper Lauren Root had nine saves.
Summer Linehan scored two goals for Atascadero, and Tina Bell had 17 saves and six steals.
The Bearcats (9-6, 2-1 PAC 8) continue league play at home against Pioneer Valley at Municipal Pool on Thursday at 4 p.m. Atascadero (9-7, 1-2) plays in the Oxnard Tournament over the weekend before returning to league play Jan. 24 against Pioneer Valley.
Comments