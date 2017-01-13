Prep roundup: Paso Robles girls water polo ranked No. 1, A.G. boys hoops wins

The Paso Robles High School girls water polo team polled as the No. 1 team in the CIF-Southern Section Division 6. It is the highest ranking in team history since being polled No. 8 in the 2012-13 season, according to coach Grant East.
Senior Marina Smeltzer leads the team with 28 goals on the year, beating her total from last year at the halfway point of the Bearcats’ season. Tatiana Smeltzer and Mackenzie Raymond each had 24 goals of their own.
Paso Robles is 8-6 overall and 1-1 in PAC 8 play and will resume league play Tuesday against Atascadero.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Arroyo Grande 65, Pioneer Valley 46
Patrick Angle scored 14 points and had six assists, and Zach Bullard had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Arroyo Grande. Angle was 3 for 3 from 3-point range, as was AJ Panetta, who had 11 points.
Gage Antonio had nine points, and Will Silmon tallied eight points.
The Eagles (10-8, 3-2 PAC 8) scored 24 points and hit five three-pointers in the third quarter to pull away. Jaden Jones led Pioneer Valley with 20 points.
Atascadero 55, Paso Robles 44
Marco Rojas scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Greyhounds.
Kyler Warren had 15 points, 13 rebounds and five blocked shots, and Elijah Cooks added another double-double with 12 points, 12 rebounds to go along with five assists and three blocked shots.
Sebastian Galsim had a team-high 13 points in Paso Robles’ losing effort, and Anthony Napoli added 12 points and eight rebounds.
Atascadero (11-5 overall, 4-1 PAC 8) next faces Pioneer Valley on Tuesday, while Paso Robles (6-8, 1-4) faces Righetti on the same day.
Coast Union 67, Cuyama Valley 37
Jack Mackinnon scored 26 points, had seven rebounds and four assists to lead the Broncos in a Coast Valley League matchup. Sam Mackinnon had 14 points and seven rebounds, and Jez Lawson had 10 assists and five points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arroyo Grande 55, Pioneer Valley 30
Brynn Thoming scored a team-high 21 points, and Kinsey McBryde added 10 more in the Eagles’ victory. Peyton Pelech registered nine points, and both Jayci Bayne and AJ Bertelsen each had five points
Arroyo Grande is 11-5 and 4-1 in PAC 8 play.
Paso Robles 47, Atascadero 41
Kim Buchanan had 14 points, Sydney Meneses chipped in 12 points and Becca Stroud had nine for the Bearcats (3-2 PAC 8).
BOYS SOCCER
Arroyo Grande 3, Pioneer Valley 2
The Eagles handed Pioneer Valley (10-3-1, 4-1) its first PAC 8 loss of the season, propelled by two goals by Matthew Bautista and another by Gopala Sauer.
Arroyo Grande (7-4, 4-1 PAC 8) will play at San Luis Obispo on Tuesday.
San Luis Obispo 4, Mission Prep 0
San Luis Obispo (9-3-1, 4-1 PAC 8) bounced back from its first PAC 8 loss of the season with a convincing win. Tristan Torres opened the scoring for the Tigers on an unassisted goal from 20 yards out and Branden Dolezal added another to put San Luis Obispo up 2-0 at the half.
Dolezal went on to record two assists in the second half — one on a Moises Hernandez volley and again on a Luca Zovich strike.
GIRLS SOCCER
San Luis Obispo 4, Mission Prep 0
The Tigers had four different goal scorers as they remained undefeated in PAC 8 play. Grace Park, Emily Lemiere, Olivia Ortiz and Isabella Mendoza each scored for San Luis Obispo (12-0-1, 5-0).
Atascadero 5, Paso Robles 0
The Greyhounds (8-3-2) moved to 2-2 in PAC 8 play with the win. Bearcats fall to 9-4 and 2-3 in the PAC 8.
