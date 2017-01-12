Prep roundup: Abbey Gutierrez records double-double in Nipomo girls basketball win

Abbey Gutierrez recorded a double double with 13 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Nipomo girls basketball team to a 49-39 win over Templeton.
Sidney Aguilera and Kiesa Romero each added nine points.
Nipomo (10-8 overall, 4-2 Los Padres League) next plays at Santa Maria on Tuesday, while Templeton is back in action on the same day at home against Cabrillo.
GIRLS WATER POLO
San Luis Obispo 15, Pioneer Valley 1
The Tigers recorded their first PAC 8 victory thanks to a game-high five goals from Anna Petersen.
Clea Wendt added three goals, and Lili Steel, Sofia Terry and Grace Packard each had two. Rachel Lovato recorded eight saves for San Luis Obispo (8-7 overall, 1-3 PAC 8), which will play in the Oxnard Girls Varsity Tournament over the weekend.
Arroyo Grande 11, Paso Robles 3
The Eagles jumped out to a 6-1 halftime lead and never looked back en route to the victory.
Taylor York had a game-high five goals, and goalkeepers Hayley Henley and Danielle Jenkins each had six saves.
Arroyo Grande (11-2, 2-0 PAC 8) is in action again Tuesday at Pioneer Valley, while Paso Robles (8-6, 1-1) plays host to Atascadero on the same day.
Comments