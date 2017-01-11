Prep roundup: Arroyo Grande boys basketball downs Paso Robles in long-range display

The Arroyo Grande High School boys basketball team ended a two-game skid in a big way with a 71-39 win Wednesday over Paso Robles. The hot shooting of junior guard A.J. Panetta got things going early for the Eagles, going 3 for 3 in the first half from behind the arc for 11 of his game-high 14 points.
In total, Arroyo Grande hit 10 three-point shots in the first half, 14 for the game, and carried a 40-19 lead into the break.
AJ Panetta hits one more 3 for AG. AGHSEagles hit 10 3s in the first half and lead 40-19. Panetta leads team with 11 pts. pic.twitter.com/NKQVFIZjSU— Travis Gibson (@TravisDgibson) January 12, 2017
“Our shooting was a lot better compared to Monday at St. Joes,” Panetta said of the 60-37 loss to the Knights. “We were like 20-percent shooting.”
Arroyo Grande backed up its shooting with pressure defense, a tactic rarely used by the team so far this season. Paso Robles (6-7, 1-3 PAC 8) struggled to break Arroyo Grande’s full-court traps and scored a total of 13 points in the first and third quarters. Sebastian Galsim, 12 points, was the only Bearcat in double figures.
Patrick Angle was also 3 for 3 from 3-point range for Arroyo Grande (9-8, 2-2 PAC 8) and finished with 11 points. In all, 12 of the 13 players on the Eagles’ roster scored at least one point.
“We all make the extra pass. We know every one can shoot the ball, so that was really awesome to see,” Panetta said.
Paso Robles will host rival Atascadero on Friday, and Arroyo Grande will be on the road at Pioneer Valley on the same day.
Atascadero 74, St. Joseph 63
Kyler Warren had 21 points and 11 rebounds for Atascadero in a comeback win over St. Josephs in Santa Maria to hand the Knights their first league loss of the season.
Atascadero trailed early in the game, but when St. Joseph star point guard JoJo Walker had to go to the bench with an apparent ankle injury, the Hounds took advantage. Atascadero outscored St. Joseph 27-10 in the fourth quarter to stun the defending league co-champions.
Atascadero senior Elijah Cooks scored 18 points, had five assists, five blocks and 10 rebounds in the win.
.@ElijahCooks after his Hounds rally past the Knights. pic.twitter.com/qzzQ8VyjOA— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) January 12, 2017
Scott McBeth led St. Joseph with 20 points, and Marco Rojas had 12 points.
Atascadero (10-5, 3-1 PAC 8) moves into a three-way tie with Mission Prep and St. Joseph for first place in the PAC 8 and will play Paso Robles on Friday.
San Luis Obispo 56, Pioneer Valley 36
Seth Moore had a team-high 18 points to lead the Tigers. Lucas Martin scored nine points off the bench — all from 3-pointers — and Mikey Moore added six points.
San Luis Obispo (10-9, 2-2 PAC 8) will play at Mission Prep on Friday.
Righetti 66, Mission Prep 63
Righetti outscored the Royals 18-13 in the final quarter to put Mission Prep away and deliver its first PAC 8 loss. Vince Ricigliano scored 18 points, Kyle Colvin had 13 points and Carter Gran added 12 points for Mission Prep.
The Royals (11-8, 3-1 PAC 8) led 35-31 at the half after a slow first quarter that saw them trailing 18-13. Mission Prep will play host to San Luis Obispo on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arroyo Grande 51, Paso Robles 18
Brynn Thoming scored 11 points, and Meghan Smith added seven for the Eagles, who improve to 3-1 in the PAC 8. Kinsey McBryde, Keriann Aguilera and Catherine Talley each had six points, and Jayci Bayne chipped in five points for Arroyo Grande (10-5).
Sydney Meneses had seven points for the Bearcats (6-8, 2-2 PAC 8).
San Luis Obispo 68, Pioneer Valley 30
The Tigers ended the first quarter with a 17-6 lead and didn’t look back, jumping out to a 43-16 lead at halftime. Whitney Burns had 20 points for San Luis Obispo.
Righetti 43, Mission Prep 29
Righetti remained undefeated (4-0) in PAC 8 play with a win over Mission Prep.
Mariah Vargas led the team with 11, Kendall Bagby had 10 for Righetti.
Jennifer Laird nearly had a triple-double in the loss with 14 points, 10 rebounds and seven steals for Mission Prep.
BOYS SOCCER
Pioneer Valley 3, San Luis Obispo 0
The Panthers scored two goals within the opening 15 minutes to hand the Tigers their first PAC 8 loss of the season. Pioneer Valley tacked on a goal in the second half on a penalty kick from a handball in the box. Sebastian Quintana had a pair of saves in one half of work.
San Luis Obispo will host Mission Prep on Friday, as weather conditions have made the Royals’ field unplayable.
Paso Robles 2, Arroyo Grande 1
Mauricio Mincitar opened the scoring for the Bearcats, scoring an unassisted goal in the first half. After an Arroyo Grande equalizer, Jesus Mendoza-Alcantar scored what proved to be the game-winning goal off an assist by Luis Campoverde.
Matthew Bautista had the lone goal for Arroyo Grande.
Alexander Aceves had five saves for Paso Robles (9-4-1, 2-2 PAC 8), which will play at Atascadero on Friday.
Atascadero 6, St. Joseph 4
Atascadero went down 1-0 before rattling off five-straight goals in a win over St. Joseph in Santa Maria.
Manny Perez had a hat trick in the win for the Greyhounds. Carson Bedell, Lindley Brown and Anthony Mosqueda also had goals for Atascadero (4-6-1, 1-2 PAC 8).
Atascadero plays Paso Robles on Friday.
GIRLS SOCCER
St. Joseph 2, Atascadero 1
Freshman Kiana Subia scored the Greyhounds’ lone goal in the loss. Claire Lahayza recorded six saves in goal for Atascadero (7-3-2, 1-2 PAC 8), which will play Paso Robles on Friday.
Arroyo Grande 1, Paso Robles 0
Paso Robles recorded 19 shots — nine on goal — but were unable to find the back of the net. The Bearcats (9-3, 2-2 PAC 8) play Atascadero on Friday.
San Luis Obispo 6, Pioneer Valley 0
Senior Grace Park had another hat trick for San Luis Obispo (11-0-1, 4-0-0 PAC 8) in a resounding win over Pioneer Valley. Freshman Bailey Frost scored the first goal of the game for the Tigers. Joella Holmes and Alex Romero also scored.
San Luis Obispo has allowed just one goal and scored 20 in four league games.
St. Joseph 2, Atascadero 1
Kianna Subia scored the only goal for Atascadero (7-4-2, 1-3 PAC 8) in a loss to St. Joseph. Goalie Claire Lohayza had six saves for Atascadero.
Righetti 3, Mission Prep 2
Mission Prep fell in overtime to Righetti in Santa Maria.
Righetti scored early in the game and held the lead until Mission Prep’s Emma Kuchinski served corner kick to Emily Riforgiate who scored to tie the game at 1-1.
In overtime, Marisa Cortesse scored for the Royals on a free kick from 30 yards out, but Righetti answered with two goals to seal the win.
Gabby Flores had 10 saves in the loss for Mission Prep (1-8, 0-3 overall).
BOYS WRESTLING
Morro Bay 54, Santa Ynez 25
The Pirates won eight matches by fall and one by forfeit, dropping only three matches by fall and two by decision. Eufemio Cisneros at 106 pounds won by fall, as did teammates Gabe Scheer (120), Aiden Gardner (126), Marshall Beecham (132), Cole Visconte (160), Luis Alvarez (182), Luke Buentiempo (195) and Tanner Daugherty (285).
Paso Robles 34, Pioneer Valley 27; Paso Robles 37, Arroyo Grande 27 (Tuesday)
Paso Robles freshman Dylan Maduena (126 pounds) went 1-1 in the dual meet with a pin against his Pioneer Valley opponent and an 11-8 loss against Arroyo Grande. Senior John Cabral (195) won his two matches via pin for the Bearcats.
Paso Robles will host eight-time state champion Calgary Chapel at 7 p.m. on Jan. 19.
