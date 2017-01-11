Prep roundup: Templeton girls basketball triumphs on emotional night at home gym

The Templeton girls basketball team on an emotional night inside its home gym Tuesday beat Santa Maria 55-40 on the strength of a game-high 13 points from Julie Aurignac.
The Eagles honored teammate and co-captain Shelby Sudbrink following the Friday morning car crash that resulted in her death and won their second straight game to move to 3-2 in the Los Padres League (7-7 overall).
Camryn Roth added 11 points, and Annie Elterman and Haley Hurdle each scored nine for Templeton.
The Eagles are next in action Thursday at Nipomo.
Nipomo 50, Morro Bay 29
Kylie Mendez recorded a strong overall performance — 14 points, nine rebounds, six assists and steals — in Nipomo’s win.
Sidney Aguilera added nine points for the Titans (9-8, 3-2 Los Padres League), who next play host to Templeton on Thursday. Morro Bay (3-11, 1-4) next plays at Lompoc o nthe same day.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Santa Maria 83, Templeton 48
Rigel Hall led Templeton with 14 points, and Breden Weaver added 10 in a losing effort.
The Eagles (5-8, 2-3 Los Padres League) next play host to Nipomo on Thursday.
Morro Bay 62, Nipomo 58
Spencer Cecil led the Pirates to a win with a game-high 23 points.
Rocky Rozario added 15 points for Morro Bay (13-5, 4-1 Los Padres League), which next plays host to Lompoc on Thursday. Nipomo (2-15, 2-3) plays at Templeton on the same day.
GIRLS WATER POLO
Righetti 13, San Luis Obispo 0
Kayle Rolph had seven saves in the Tigers’ loss to PAC 8 power Righetti.
San Luis Obispo (7-7, 0-3 PAC 8) next plays Pioneer Valley at home Thursday.
Comments