Prep roundup: Paso Robles boys basketball loses big against University

A full-court press on defense and a hot night shooting on offense helped University High (San Francisco) to a runaway 62-25 win over Paso Robles on Thursday night in Atascadero.
University’s Julian Manyika had a game-high 17 points while no Paso Robles player scored in double figures. Sebastian Galsim was the Bearcats leading scorer with 8 points.
University (12-1) was on fire from three-point range all game. In total, the Red Devils hit 15 3-pointers.
Paso Robles (5-3) struggled to hit shots and scored just four points in the third quarter.
The Bearcats will have a chance to get back in the win column on Friday, the final day of the Atascadero tournament.
Templeton 63, Lompoc 61
Templeton held on to end a six-game losing streak against Lompoc with a win in the Atascadero tournament on Thursday afternoon.
Rigel Hall led the Eagles with 19 points and 7 rebonds in a back-and-forth game. Templeton’s Josh Mathisen added 12 points.
Templeton was able to close a 4-point halftime deficit and carry a seven point lead late into the fourth quarter and hung on for the win.
All 10 Templeton players scored in the game.
Templeton will play on Friday against East Bakersfield in the consolation chapionship game.
Mission Prep 61, Knight 58
Mission Prep broke a recent trend of losing close games with a win over Knight at The Classic at Damien High in La Verne. Three of the Royals’ last five losses came by a combined eight points.
Kyle Colvin led a balanced offensive attack for Mission Prep with 16 points. The junior scored 13 of the team’s 19 points in the fourth quarter.
Jake Jensen and Carter Gran each chipped in 15 points, and Vince Ricigliano had 11.
Mission Prep (6-7) will take on St. Bernard at 11 a.m. Friday.
Arroyo Grande 69, Carpinteria 20
Seven players scored at least six points for Arroyo Grande in a blowout win over Carpinteria in the Santa Barbara Holiday Classic.
Gage Gomez and Jacob Soriano each had 11 points to lead the way for the Eagles. Will Silmon added 10 points, and Sasha Bylsma had nine for an Arroyo Grande team that shot 54 percent from 3-point range.
Arroyo Grande will play Santa Barbara at 3 p.m. Friday in the fifth-place game of the tournament.
San Luis Obispo 63, Sweetwater 45
Mac McConnell scored a game-high 18 points in San Luis Obispo’s victory at the Torrey Pines Holiday Classic.
Nate Higgins and Austine Trigueros each added 10 points. The Tigers (7-6) return to tournament action with two games Friday, first against El Camino at 10:30 a.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mayfair 66, Paso Robles 53
Foul trouble derailed a second-half run by Paso Robles in a loss to Mayfair in the Righetti Tournament. Kim Buchanan had 17 points for Paso Robles (4-5), and Sydney Meneses finished with 15 points.
Arroyo Grande 52, Kennedy 47
Arroyo Grande senior Brynn Thoming had 21 points in a win over Kennedy in the Eastside Prep Coaches vs. Cancer Classic. Kinsey McBryde added 14 points, and Peyton Pelech had seven points in the win.
Arroyo Grande will continue tournament play Friday. Time to be determined.
Twentynine Palms 49, San Luis Obispo 37
Whitney Burns led the Tigers with 11 points in their loss at the Best of the West Tournament in Chino Hills.
Lily Svetich added eight points for San Luis Obispo (6-6), which plays in the fifth-place game at 3 p.m. Friday against Rancho Cucamonga.
Templeton 56, Golden West 49
Templeton downed Visalia’s Golden West in the consolation championship game of the Mission Oaks Invitational on the strength of Julia Aurignac’s 16 points and 11 rebounds.
After losing the opener to Madera, Templeton won three straight to end the tournament on a positive note.
Haley Hurdle also contributed a complete game, scoring 14 and pulling down eight rebounds, and Venessa Urciuoli added 11 points.
The Eagles went 15 of 18 from the free-throw line, including a perfect 12 of 12 from the stripe in the fourth quarter, which ultimately proved to be the difference head coach Shawn Koehler said.
Templeton (5-6 overall, 1-1 Los Padres League) returns to league play with an away game against Morro Bay on Jan. 5.
