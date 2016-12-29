Atascadero's Elijah Cooks turns Lompoc game into dunk contest

The Nipomo High School football team finished an undefeated league season, clinching its first-ever outright Northern League title in school history with a 19-14 win over Santa Maria on Friday, Nov. 4, 2016.
Video obtained by The Tribune shows Paso Robles High School head football coach Rich Schimke pouring syrup on a player during a post-game celebration. What happened next is in dispute, but the video led to Schimke being placed on paid administrative leave and it sparked a police investigation.