Prep roundup: Arroyo Grande boys basketball notches win in Santa Barbara tournament

The Arroyo Grande High School boys basketball team jumped out to an early 19-6 lead in the first quarter against Newbury Park on Tuesday and held on for a 63-49 win at the Santa Barbara Holiday Classic.
Patrick Angle (15 points) and Will Silmon (13 points) led the way for Arroyo Grande (5-5) on offense. A.J. Panetta added nine points for an Eagles team that shot 42 percent from 3-point range.
Arroyo Grande will play the winner of the Curtis (WA)-Costa Mesa game in the second round of the winner’s bracket Wednesday.
San Luis Obispo 47, Fallbrook 38
The Tigers opened the first game of the San Diego Torrey Pines Under Armor Classic with a convincing win. Carson O’Conner had 14 points, and Lucas Martin added 10 more.
San Luis Obispo (6-5) will begin the first round of bracket play Wednesday against Moreno Valley.
Pioneer Valley 67, Morro Bay 23
Noah Tugade had a team-high seven points in the Pirates’ loss at the Santa Maria Holiday Tournament. Morro Bay (9-3) faces off against Yosemite in tournament play Wednesday.
Coast Union 40, Flintridge Prep 37
An 18-7 fourth quarter helped Coast Union close out Flintridge Prep in a win Tuesday in Santa Barbara.
Sam MacKinnon led the Broncos (7-1) with 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point range to go along with a team-high six rebounds. Auggie Johnson added 11 points for Coast Union.
Claremont 67, Mission Prep 66 (Monday)
Mission Prep’s second-half rally fell short Monday at The Classic at Damien High School in Le Verne thanks to a game-winning buzzer-beater by Claremont senior Tyler Fraser.
After trailing 36-27 at halftime, Mission Prep outscored Claremont in the second half and had a 22-point fourth quarter before Fraser’s winner.
Mission Prep was led by senior Carter Gran, who finished with 19 points. Junior Kyle Colvin added 18 points, and Jake Jensen and Kyle Stewart each had 12 for Mission Prep (5-6).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ironwood Ridge (Tuscon, AZ) 55, Mission Prep 52
Mission Prep rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit with the help of a 14-0 second-half run but ultimately came up short at the Red Mountain Tournament in Mesa, Arizona. Ani Boncich led the Royals with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Grace Carney and Jennifer Laird each had six assists.
The Royals continue tournament play against the tournament host, Red Mountain.
Nipomo 62, Hanford West 22 Mission Oaks 73, Nipomo 56
Nipomo sophomore Abbey Gutierrez had 16 points and seven rebounds in a blowout win over Hanford West on Tuesday in the first half of a double-header at the Tulare Mid-Winter Showcase.
Senior point guard Kylie Mendez added 11 points, six assists and five steals in the win for Nipomo (4-6, 0-2 Los Padres). Senior Kiesa Romero chipped in 14 points.
Romero and Sidney Aguilera had 14 points each in the second game, a loss to Mission Oaks.
Nipomo will play two more games Wednesday and Thursday in the showcase before getting back to league play next Tuesday against Santa Ynez.
Madera 61, Templeton 58 Templeton 57, Tulare Union 53
The Eagles split a pair of games at the Visalia Tournament on Tuesday. Julia Aurignac had 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Camryn Roth added 11 points against Madera.
In Templeton’s second game, Aurignac scored 13 points and had 11 rebounds. Vanessa Urciuoli had 15 points, and Roth scored 12 more for the Eagles (3-5).
Templeton continues play Wednesday against El Diamante.
Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions
Arroyo Grande finished as runner-up in the Green Division of the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions last week.
Arroyo Grande made it to the championship game against Seattle Prep with wins over Hueneme, San Marcos and Dos Pueblos.
Against Seattle Prep, senior Brynn Thoming led the Eagles with 15 points, but Seattle Prep won on Christmas Eve, 60-40.
Thoming and Kinsey McBryde received All-Tournament honors for Arroyo Grande.
Girls Wrestling
The Nipomo girls wrestling team finished in second place at the Sierra Pacific Classic in Hanford on Dec. 22.
Heavyweight (235 pounds) Alexis Garcia finished in first place and is 13-0 on the season. Mackenzie Wisneski (116 pounds) and Kayla Duran (137 pounds) finished in second place, and Jordyn Cabales Rollins (101 pounds) and Jacky Millan (189 pounds) finished third.
The team will travel to Corona for the Queen of Hill Tournament next week.
